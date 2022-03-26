Docks, Williamston top defending champion GRCC in overtime to win Division 2 state title

East Lansing – Mason Docks scored 27, including a 3-pointer in overtime to help No. 4 Williamston earn the Division 2 state championship with a thrilling 68-65 victory over defending champion and No. 2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central Saturday night at the Breslin Center.

Williamston (27-0), which won the Lower Peninsula Class C state championship in 1940, seemed to have things under control heading into the fourth quarter, shooting 50 percent from the floor, making 8-of-12 3-points and only turning the ball over three times while holding a 53-42 lead.