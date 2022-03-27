Prep notes: De La Salle uses Catholic League lessons to win boys basketball state title

Warren De LaSalle proved it's not a shame to fall down and lose as long as you get back up and fight on to get the job done.

De La Salle lost again, again, again, again and again. And, that was in the Catholic League Central Division, a reason it finished fourth, but learned its lessons well to reach glory in the state tournament by coming away with the Division 1 boys basketball state championship trophy — its first state title in basketball — Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.