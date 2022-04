Grosse Pointe Woods — Brock Porter showed why he is considered one of the premier players in the nation Tuesday afternoon, striking out 12 in six innings of work to lead Orchard Lake St. Mary’s — ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps — to a 7-2 doubleheader win over defending Division 3 state champion Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in chilly, windy conditions.