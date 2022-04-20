Metro Detroit high school girls soccer notes: State champ Detroit Country Day rebuilding

Jared Ramsey

After winning it all, some teams have enough talent to reload the roster and compete for another championship while others have to spend years building up the pieces to reach the promised land again.

In Detroit Country Day’s case, it is the latter. Country Day won the Division 3 state championship in 2021 on the back of a 13-girl senior class, and coach Laura Hamway said it will take some time to reach that level again.