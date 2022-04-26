Metro Detroit top baseball teams: Loaded Orchard Lake St. Mary's moves up

It comes as no surprise that Orchard Lake St. Mary’s is among the top high school baseball teams in the country, showcasing more than a dozen Division 1-caliber players, including hard-throwing right-hander Brock Porter, who is expected to be a first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft.

St. Mary’s won the Division 2 state championship last season and has moved up to compete for the Division 1 state title this year. St. Mary's is ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps, while it checks in at No. 2 by Perfect Game, and No. 11 by Baseball America.