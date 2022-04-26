Metro Detroit top baseball players: St. Mary's ace Brock Porter more than a 'superstar'

Brock Porter put himself on the radar his freshman year in 2019 when he was 9-2, getting the start and win in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 8-1 victory over Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the Division 2 state championship game.

After COVID wiped out the 2020 season, Porter returned to show he was even better, going 12-0 with a 0.50 ERA, including a 5-1 state semifinal win over New Boston Huron, where his fastball was clocked in the high 90s, striking out 12 in seven innings of work.