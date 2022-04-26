Metro Detroit high school boys track notebook: Top 3 teams, 3 players to watch
By Jonathan Szczepaniak
Special to The Detroit News
Here are three top teams and top players to watch as the season gets underway.
Top teams
U-D Jesuit
After being an afterthought in track and field in past years, U-D Jesuit has now redirected some of the spotlight onto itself.
A program primarily known for basketball saw its track and field team achieve significant success last season making a trip to the state finals meet in-route to a 17th-place finish. U-D Jesuit coach Carl Brock said the team’s achievement has played more than just a role on the track.