Metro Detroit high school boys track notebook: Top 3 teams, 3 players to watch

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Here are three top teams and top players to watch as the season gets underway.

Top teams

U-D Jesuit

After being an afterthought in track and field in past years, U-D Jesuit has now redirected some of the spotlight onto itself.

A program primarily known for basketball saw its track and field team achieve significant success last season making a trip to the state finals meet in-route to a 17th-place finish. U-D Jesuit coach Carl Brock said the team’s achievement has played more than just a role on the track.