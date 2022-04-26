Metro Detroit high school girls soccer notebook: Gregor's scoring lifts Livonia Stevenson
By Jared Ramsey
Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Stevenson has exceeded head coach Ken Shingledecker’s preseason expectations just three weeks into the season, and his senior star Mackenzie Gregor is is a large reason why.
Gregor has scored 13 goals through eight regular-season games, leading Stevenson to be the 11th-ranked team in Division 1, according to the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.