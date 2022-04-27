Metro Detroit top softball teams: South Lyon sets sights on another special season

South Lyon made its first Final Four appearance since 1986 a special one last season when it won the Division 1 state championship behind the outstanding pitching of freshman Ava Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was sensational during the postseason when South Lyon — which finished 30-6-2 — outscored its three district opponents by a 20-0 margin, including a 5-0 district final win over a South Lyon East team that set a state record with 70 home runs.