HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit Cass Tech could have four former players in 2023 NFL Draft

David Goricki
The Detroit News
Former Cass Tech running back Lew Nichols led Division I in rushing with 1,848 yards for Central Michigan.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner made the Detroit Public School League proud when he was the highest-ranked player from the league to be picked in the NFL draft when he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday night.

Gardner helped Detroit King earn the Division 3 state championship in 2018 before becoming an All-America cornerback at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats reach the College Football Playoff last season.