Detroit Cass Tech could have four former players in 2023 NFL Draft
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner made the Detroit Public School League proud when he was the highest-ranked player from the league to be picked in the NFL draft when he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday night.
Gardner helped Detroit King earn the Division 3 state championship in 2018 before becoming an All-America cornerback at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats reach the College Football Playoff last season.