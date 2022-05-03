Michigan high school boys golf notebook: Corporal B. Invitational draws rave reviews

Sam Sklar

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit Catholic Central head coach Mike Anderson said two weeks ago that he anticipated the inaugural Corporal B. Invitational becoming one of the premier competitions in the state. Brighton head coach James Dewling RSVP’d within 45 minutes upon receiving the tournament’s invitation.

Played at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, the tournament hosted some of the top-fight teams in Michigan, but it wasn’t just the golf that made Friday’s outing so special. The Corporal B. also paid tribute to fallen American soldiers, serving as an educational and memorial facet for hundreds on the course.