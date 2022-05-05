Metro Detroit high school girls tennis notebook: Top three teams, individuals to watch

Jared Ramsey

Special to The Detroit News

Here are three teams and three individuals to watch as the high school girls tennis season gets underway.

Top teams

Ann Arbor Pioneer

Pioneer coach Tom Pullen has his eyes set on something that his team could not accomplish last season: an outright state championship.

Pioneer was Division 1 co-state champion alongside Bloomfield Hills after sweeping the singles events, and the Pioneers look to win outright after returning nearly the entire roster.