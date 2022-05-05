UM softball commit Ella Stephenson flirting with .700 batting average for Algonac

Algonac — Ella Stephenson has made the most of her high school softball career after getting her freshman season wiped out due to COVID.

Stephenson hit .575 with 19 home runs last year as a sophomore to help Algonac to a 29-11 record.

Stephenson has shown why she is a Michigan commit this season, trying to become one of just nine players in state history to hit .700 in a season, while continuing to hit with power from the No. 3 spot in the lineup.