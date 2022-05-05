HIGH SCHOOLS

UM softball commit Ella Stephenson flirting with .700 batting average for Algonac

David Goricki
The Detroit News

Algonac — Ella Stephenson has made the most of her high school softball career after getting her freshman season wiped out due to COVID.

Stephenson hit .575 with 19 home runs last year as a sophomore to help Algonac to a 29-11 record.

Algonac's junior Ella Stephenson makes contact with the ball in the 1-0 victory over Macomb Dakota in Macomb, Michigan on May 5, 2022.

Stephenson has shown why she is a Michigan commit this season, trying to become one of just nine players in state history to hit .700 in a season, while continuing to hit with power from the No. 3 spot in the lineup.