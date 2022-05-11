Metro Detroit high school track notebook: Divine Child boys succeeding with experience

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

In trying to return Dearborn Divine Child to its success in years past, coach Randy Williams has constructed a roster laden with upperclassmen that has the ability to do just that.

Divine Child showcased its ability at the Eighth Courageous Invitational at Wayne State on April 30, taking second out of a field of 21 teams. The Falcons followed up their impressive performance with a third-place finish at the Mark Carpenter Invitiational, an event that had 30 teams participate, at Divine Child on May 6.