Michigan high school boys golf notebook: South Lyon East hungry for shot at states

By Sam Sklar

Special to The Detroit News

South Lyon East head coach Jerry Seal typically tells his golfers to arrive at the course one hour before each tournament’s first tee time. It allows enough time for the players to warm up in all three areas of the game — driving, chipping, and putting.

Playing at Tecumseh Country Club, four of Seal’s players took a bad GPS route that brought them to the course just 10 minutes before tee-off in last year’s regional final. The four golfers were forced to scramble and lined up cold on the first tee ahead of one of the biggest rounds of their lives.