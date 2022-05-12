Metro Detroit high school girls soccer notebook: Salem off to rock-solid start, top-five ranking

Jared Ramsey

Special to The Detroit News

Salem lost 14 girls and eight starters from last year’s team that only had one loss — which came in the state tournament — but has reloaded its talent and is primed for another run this year.

With only six total returners and three returning starters, Salem is off to a 7-1-3 start and is ranked No. 5 in the state, according to the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association (MIHSSCA).