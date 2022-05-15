How freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi has made a strong Farmington Hills Mercy staff even better

Kaitlyn Pallozzi has joined sophomores Sophia Paluk and Asia Barbato to give the Farmington Hills Mercy softball team one of the deepest and most talented pitching staffs in the state.

Paluk and Barbato helped Mercy reach the Division 1 state semifinals last season.

Pallozzi joins that duo as a freshman phenom this season, making a grand entrance to the high school game when she pitched a 1-0 perfect game against Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard/Greenhills last month, striking out all 21 batters she faced.