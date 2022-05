Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

As Farmington prepares to host regionals on Saturday, it has put on an impressive showing thus far this season.

Sporting only 30 girls on the team, Farmington claimed second at the OAA Blue-Gold Championships on May 12 at West Bloomfield High School. Farmington finished behind reigning state-champion Oak Park by three points with a score of 135.5.