Metro Detroit girls tennis notebook: Top teams get ready to make run to state finals
By Jared Ramsey
Special to The Detroit News
The girls tennis state tournament begins Wednesday with teams competing in regionals around the state.
Each division has eight regionals taking place over the course of the weekend that will send the top two teams from each region to the state finals, which will take place June 2-4. Individuals who finish top two but are not on teams that qualified will also be invited.