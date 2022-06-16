2022 state finals: Your guide to baseball, softball and girls soccer coverage this weekend

The Detroit News

State champions will be crowned in baseball, girls soccer and softball this weekend at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

The Detroit News will have you covered, from Thursday to Saturday, whether it's the semifinals and finals in baseball and softball, or the state finals in girls soccer. You can check out the stories and galleries below:

Softball

Division 1 semis: Allen Park shakes nerves, Megan Nuechterlein powers Dakota

Division 2 semifinals: Trenton overcomes slow start to earn title shot

Baseball

Grand Rapids Christian's big 6th inning ends Grosse Ile's run in Division 2 semis