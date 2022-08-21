2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage

The Detroit News

The high school football season is almost here, with Week 1 games kicking off Thursday, Aug. 25.

Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com.

Here is a look at what we have so far:

Conference previews

2022 high school football preview: Macomb Area Conference

2022 high school football preview: Charter School Conference

2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference

* Also, coaches, please be sure to call in your results this season to The Detroit News. Instructions can be found here.