Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.
Brighton at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Fordson
Goodwill: Fordson
Yuhas: Brighton
Chippewa Valley at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Goodwill: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon
Goricki: Western
Beard: South Lyon
Goodwill: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Macomb Dakota at Brother Rice
Goricki: Brother Rice
Beard: Brother Rice
Goodwill: Brother Rice
Yuhas: Brother Rice
More: Here is how to submit your high school football results to us
U-D Jesuit at Oak Park
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Goodwill: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: Oak Park
Warren De La Salle at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: De La Salle (Best bet)
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle (Best bet)
Yuhas: De La Salle (Best bet)
More: 2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Clarkston at Davison
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Davison
Goodwill: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Oxford at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Goodwill: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Rochester Adams
Goricki: Adams
Beard: Adams
Goodwill: Adams
Yuhas: Adams
West Bloomfield at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Belleville at Novi
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville (best bet)
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Detroit King at Warren Central (IN)
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: King
Monroe St. Mary C.C. at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: SMCC
Beard: SMCC
Goodwill: Michigan Collegiate
Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate
Chelsea at Trenton
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Chelsea
Goodwill: Trenton
Yuhas: Chelsea
Canton at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Canton
Goodwill: Franklin
Yuhas: Franklin