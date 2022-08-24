Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.

Brighton at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Fordson

Goodwill: Fordson

Yuhas: Brighton

Chippewa Valley at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Goodwill: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon

Goricki: Western

Beard: South Lyon

Goodwill: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Macomb Dakota at Brother Rice

Goricki: Brother Rice

Beard: Brother Rice

Goodwill: Brother Rice

Yuhas: Brother Rice

More: Here is how to submit your high school football results to us

U-D Jesuit at Oak Park

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Goodwill: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: Oak Park

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: De La Salle (Best bet)

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle (Best bet)

Yuhas: De La Salle (Best bet)

More: 2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage

Clarkston at Davison

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Davison

Goodwill: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Oxford at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Goodwill: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Rochester Adams

Goricki: Adams

Beard: Adams

Goodwill: Adams

Yuhas: Adams

West Bloomfield at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Belleville at Novi

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville (best bet)

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Detroit King at Warren Central (IN)

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: King

Monroe St. Mary C.C. at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: SMCC

Beard: SMCC

Goodwill: Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

Chelsea at Trenton

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Chelsea

Goodwill: Trenton

Yuhas: Chelsea

Canton at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Canton

Goodwill: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin