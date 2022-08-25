High school football scoreboard: Week 1
Week 1 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.
Thursday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Western 19, Detroit Douglass 8
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0
MAC
Clinton Township Clintondale at Grosse Pointe North
Eastpointe at Madison Heights Madison
Madison Heights Lamphere at Sterling Heights
Warren Fitzgerald at Warren Mott
More: Detroit News top player: King QB Dante Moore poised to cap 'great ride' with another title
More: Detroit News top players: No. 2 Bryce Underwood expects passes will pack more punch
KLAA
Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14 (Battle at the Big House)
Hartland at Westland John Glenn
Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0
Northville at Wayne Memorial
Dearborn 42, Salem 9
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East at Walled Lake Northern
Walled Lake Central at Waterford Mott
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon
White Lake Lakeland at Waterford Kettering
More: Here is how to submit your high school football results to us
Other
Almont at Marysville
Ann Arbor Pioneer at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13
Auburn Hills Avondale at Warren Cousino
Birmingham Seaholm at Bloomfield Hills
Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Clarkston at Davison
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Detroit Catholic Central
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Roseville
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0
Detroit Country Day at Detroit Loyola
Detroit Edison at Detroit Central
Detroit Leadership at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20
Detroit U-D Jesuit 20, Oak Park 0
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 55, Detroit University Prep 14
Dewitt 21, Haslett 14 (Battle at the Big House)
Ferndale at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
Flat Rock at Melvindale
Saline 24, Hudsonville 15
Imlay City at Hazel Park
Jackson 35, Monroe 20
John Glenn Clio at Bay City
Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17
Macomb Dakota 21, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12
Manchester at Whitmore Lake
Michigan Center at Tecumseh
Milan 47, Berkley 0
Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19
Onsted at Monroe Jefferson
Rochester Adams 42, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 14
Ortonville Brandon 49, Bay City Central 35
Oxford at Romeo
Riverview at Dearborn Divine Child
Rochester Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0
Romulus Summit Academy 6, North Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
Royal Oak at Holly
St. Clair at Richmond
Temperance Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21
Troy 14, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3
Troy Athens at Fraser
Utica at Rochester
Vassar 1, Algonac 0 (forfeit)
Warren De La Salle Collegiate at Detroit Renaissance
West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
Ypsilanti-Lincoln 7, Farmington 0
More: 2022 Detroit News high school football rankings: Preseason
Friday
Downriver
Taylor at Brownstown Woodhaven
Wyandotte Roosevelt at Allen Park, 4
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody at Detroit Henry Ford, 4
Detroit Osborn at Detroit Denby, 6
KLAA
Belleville at Novi
Canton at Livonia Franklin
Plymouth at Livonia Churchill, 12
Other
Armada at Marine City
Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac at Detroit Old Redford
Center Line at Detroit Voyageur Prep
Chelsea at Trenton
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy at Allen Park Cabrini
Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield Arts and Technology
Detroit Collegiate Prep at Hamtramck
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Southfield Bradford
Detroit Martin Luther King at Warren Central (IN)
Detroit Pershing at Detroit Community, 4
Detroit University Prep Science and Math at Detroit East English, 4
Grass Lake at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
Harper Woods at Harper Woods Chandler Park
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate
New Haven at Lutheran Westland
Perry at Clawson
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Clinton
Romulus at Ecorse
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Grosse Ile
St. Clair Shores South Lake at Macomb Lutheran North
Warren Lincoln at Mount Clemens
Saturday
Other
Cedar Springs at River Rouge, 4
Grosse Pointe South at Dexter, 1