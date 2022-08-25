High school football scoreboard: Week 1

The Detroit News

Week 1 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.

Thursday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Western 19, Detroit Douglass 8

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0

MAC

Clinton Township Clintondale at Grosse Pointe North

Eastpointe at Madison Heights Madison

Madison Heights Lamphere at Sterling Heights

Warren Fitzgerald at Warren Mott

KLAA

Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14 (Battle at the Big House)

Hartland at Westland John Glenn

Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0

Northville at Wayne Memorial

Dearborn 42, Salem 9

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East at Walled Lake Northern

Walled Lake Central at Waterford Mott

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon

White Lake Lakeland at Waterford Kettering

Other

Almont at Marysville

Ann Arbor Pioneer at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13

Auburn Hills Avondale at Warren Cousino

Birmingham Seaholm at Bloomfield Hills

Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Clarkston at Davison

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Detroit Catholic Central

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Roseville

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0

Detroit Country Day at Detroit Loyola

Detroit Edison at Detroit Central

Detroit Leadership at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20

Detroit U-D Jesuit 20, Oak Park 0

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 55, Detroit University Prep 14

Dewitt 21, Haslett 14 (Battle at the Big House)

Ferndale at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

Flat Rock at Melvindale

Saline 24, Hudsonville 15

Imlay City at Hazel Park

Jackson 35, Monroe 20

John Glenn Clio at Bay City

Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17

Macomb Dakota 21, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 7

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12

Manchester at Whitmore Lake

Michigan Center at Tecumseh

Milan 47, Berkley 0

Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19

Onsted at Monroe Jefferson

Rochester Adams 42, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 14

Ortonville Brandon 49, Bay City Central 35

Oxford at Romeo

Riverview at Dearborn Divine Child

Rochester Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0

Romulus Summit Academy 6, North Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

Royal Oak at Holly

St. Clair at Richmond

Temperance Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21

Troy 14, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3

Troy Athens at Fraser

Utica at Rochester

Vassar 1, Algonac 0 (forfeit)

Warren De La Salle Collegiate at Detroit Renaissance

West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

Ypsilanti-Lincoln 7, Farmington 0

Friday

Downriver

Taylor at Brownstown Woodhaven

Wyandotte Roosevelt at Allen Park, 4

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody at Detroit Henry Ford, 4

Detroit Osborn at Detroit Denby, 6

KLAA

Belleville at Novi

Canton at Livonia Franklin

Plymouth at Livonia Churchill, 12

Other

Armada at Marine City

Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac at Detroit Old Redford

Center Line at Detroit Voyageur Prep

Chelsea at Trenton

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy at Allen Park Cabrini

Detroit Cass Tech at Southfield Arts and Technology

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Hamtramck

Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Southfield Bradford

Detroit Martin Luther King at Warren Central (IN)

Detroit Pershing at Detroit Community, 4

Detroit University Prep Science and Math at Detroit East English, 4

Grass Lake at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

Harper Woods at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate

New Haven at Lutheran Westland

Perry at Clawson

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Clinton

Romulus at Ecorse

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Grosse Ile

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Macomb Lutheran North

Warren Lincoln at Mount Clemens

Saturday

Other

Cedar Springs at River Rouge, 4

Grosse Pointe South at Dexter, 1