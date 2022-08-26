Cass Tech-Southfield A&T football game postponed due to unruly fans

Detroit Cass Tech and Southfield A&T were trading touchdowns in the opening half of Thursday's season opener at Lawrence Tech University.

Unfortunately, fans were trading punches in multiple brawls underneath the bleachers, which forced officials to postpone the game, with Cass Tech leading, 26-24, with more than five minutes remaining in the first half.

The game will be resumed at a yet-to-be-determined time and site.

“It was chaotic, total chaos. It's just disappointing because up until then, it was a good high school game going on, and it’s disappointing that these things happen to mar what was at the time a good experience,” Cass Tech offensive coordinator Dave Malecki said.

“Nobody really knew what was going on. With about five and a half minutes left in the second quarter, they (A&T) had just scored and were going for two to tie it up. They (site officials) came on the field and started waving the game to stop and trying to clear the stands.

“They made an announcement to clear the stands, wanting to restart the game without fans, but nobody would leave. We stayed for another hour, hour and a half before it was announced the game was postponed. We had DPS police get us all safely on the bus, so we were all safe, players and coaches.”

Cass Tech junior quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield threw for three first-quarter touchdowns and Sean Hodges returned a kick 60 yards for a score.

Southfield A&T junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall did the majority of his damage with his feet, getting away from Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson (Michigan State). Marshall threw for two TDs and ran for another.

