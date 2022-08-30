Detroit Renaissance coach Lawal leaving for NBA assistant job

Detroit — Shane Lawal had fun during his three years as head coach of Detroit Renaissance’s girls basketball team, leading it to the Division 1 state championship game in 2021, then to the PSL title last season.

Lawal recently resigned as head coach at Renaissance, but it wasn’t for just any job.

Lawal, 35, is heading to the NBA to be a player development assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.

“(Kings head coach) Mike Brown reached out to me and offered me the position of player development,” Lawal told The News Tuesday afternoon. “I’m definitely excited; it’s the NBA, so I’m definitely excited.”

Lawal played his high school basketball at Southfield-Lathrup, then played his college ball at Oakland University and Wayne State before playing professionally overseas. He plans to head to the west coast next month to begin his NBA coaching career.