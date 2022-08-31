Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.

Belleville at Dearborn

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Dearborn Divine Child at Bloom. Hills Cranbrook

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Goodwill: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

D.H. Annapolis at D.H. Robichaud

Goricki: Robichaud

Beard: Robichaud

Goodwill: Robichaud

Yuhas: Robichaud

Oak Park at Lake Orion

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Goodwill: Lake Orion

Yuhas: Lake Orion

Roseville at Romeo

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Goodwill: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Southfield A&T at Clarkston

Goricki: A&T

Beard: A&T

Goodwill: A&T

Yuhas: Clarkston

Trenton at Southgate Anderson

Goricki: Trenton

Beard: Trenton

Goodwill: Trenton

Yuhas: Trenton

U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: U-D Jesuit

Beard: U-D Jesuit

Goodwill: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Walled Lake Northern at W.L. Western

Goricki: Western (best bet)

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western

Yuhas: Western (best bet)

Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood

Goricki: East Kentwood

Beard: Brother Rice

Goodwill: Brother Rice

Yuhas: East Kentwood

Birmingham Groves at Oxford

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Oxford

Goodwill: Oxford

Yuhas: Oxford

Detroit Cass Tech at Carmel (IN)

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Carmel

Goodwill: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Carmel

Detroit Catholic Central at Davison

Goricki: Davison

Beard: Davison

Goodwill: Davison

Yuhas: Davison

Harper Woods at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Goodwill: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Muskegon vs Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Records

Goricki: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 1-0 best bets

Beard: 7-8 last week, 7-8 overall, 1-0 best bets

Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 10-5 overall, 1-0 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 1-0 best bets