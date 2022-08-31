Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.
Belleville at Dearborn
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Dearborn Divine Child at Bloom. Hills Cranbrook
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Goodwill: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
D.H. Annapolis at D.H. Robichaud
Goricki: Robichaud
Beard: Robichaud
Goodwill: Robichaud
Yuhas: Robichaud
Oak Park at Lake Orion
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Goodwill: Lake Orion
Yuhas: Lake Orion
Roseville at Romeo
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Goodwill: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Southfield A&T at Clarkston
Goricki: A&T
Beard: A&T
Goodwill: A&T
Yuhas: Clarkston
Trenton at Southgate Anderson
Goricki: Trenton
Beard: Trenton
Goodwill: Trenton
Yuhas: Trenton
U-D Jesuit at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: U-D Jesuit
Beard: U-D Jesuit
Goodwill: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Walled Lake Northern at W.L. Western
Goricki: Western (best bet)
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western
Yuhas: Western (best bet)
Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood
Goricki: East Kentwood
Beard: Brother Rice
Goodwill: Brother Rice
Yuhas: East Kentwood
Birmingham Groves at Oxford
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Oxford
Goodwill: Oxford
Yuhas: Oxford
Detroit Cass Tech at Carmel (IN)
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Carmel
Goodwill: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Carmel
Detroit Catholic Central at Davison
Goricki: Davison
Beard: Davison
Goodwill: Davison
Yuhas: Davison
Harper Woods at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Goodwill: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Muskegon vs Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Records
Goricki: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 1-0 best bets
Beard: 7-8 last week, 7-8 overall, 1-0 best bets
Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 10-5 overall, 1-0 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 9-6 overall, 1-0 best bets