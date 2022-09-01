Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 2
Week 2 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.
Thursday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central 44, Detroit Western 0
Downriver
Allen Park 30, Taylor 21
Gilbraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12
Trenton 28, Southgate Anderson 20
Woodhaven 42, Lincoln Park 21
Huron League
Grosse Ile 21, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14
KLAA
Belleville 49, Dearborn 22
Brighton 43, Salem 6
Canton 34, Howell 25
Livonia Franklin 50, Wayne Memorial 6
Livonia Stevenson 26, Dearborn Fordson 7
Novi 13, Hartland 10
Westland John Glenn 23, Livonia Churchill 20
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 31, Milford 21
South Lyon East 48, Waterford Kettering 0
White Lake Lakeland 14, Walled Lake Central 7
Walled Lake Northern at Walled Lake Western
MAC
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, HT L’Anse Creuse 7
Clinton Township Clintondale 46, New Haven 14
Grosse Pointe North at Warren Mott
Hazel Park at Marysville
Macomb Dakota 42, Utica 0
Madison Heights Lamphere 8, Center Line 6
Marine City at Clawson
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 45, Grosse Pointe South 20
Port Huron 55, Eastpointe 24
Port Huron Northern 41, Warren Fitzgerald 6
Romeo 30, Roseville 6
SH Stevenson 30, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 22
St. Clair 28, Warren Lincoln 6
St. Clair Shores South Lake 38, MH Madison 12
Sterling Heights at St. Claire Shores Lake Shore
Utica Eisenhower 47, Utica Ford 0
Warren Cousino 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14
OAA
Farmington 44, Royal Oak 0
Lake Orion 45, Oak Park 15
Rochester Adams 34, Rochester 18
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, Bloomfield Hills 7
Western Wayne
DH Robichaud 48, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 18
Garden City 28, Romulus 14
Melvindale 40, Redford Thurston 13
Other
Algonac at Almont
Almont 44, Hamtramck 0
Armada 42, Yale 18
Bay City Central 28, Flint Kearsley 18
Berkeley 42, Troy Athens 6
Birch Run 42, Bay City John Glenn 20
Birmingham Seaholm 21, U-D Jesuit 20
Carleton Airport 21, Flat Rock 19
Clarkston 62, Southfield A&T 56
Croswell-Lexington 61, Richmond 7
Dearborn Divine Child 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 7
Dearborn Heights Star International at Burton Bentley
Detroit Country Day 21, Parma Western 14
Detroit University Prep at Detroit Southeastern
Dundee 36, Livonia Clarenceville 20
Ecorse 40, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 6
Erie Mason 1, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0 (Forfeit)
Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Ferndale 0
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 33, Lutheran Westland 0
Holly 29, Auburn Hills Avondale 22
Jackson Northwest 28, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0
Melvindale ABT 22, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 8
Mount Clemens 22, Pontiac 6
New Boston Huron 13, Milan 12
North Branch 60, Imlay City 7
Ortonville Brandon 61, Flint Southwestern 22
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Detroit Renaissance
RH Lutheran Northwest 28, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 8
Romulus Summit Academy North 12, Detroit Henry Ford 6
Royal Oak Shrine at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Saline 35, Ann Arbor Huron 24
Tecumseh 54, Richland Gull Lake 14
Warren Michigan Collegiate 52, Detroit Old Redford 0
Waterford Mott 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19
FRIDAY
Charter League
Detroit Community at HW Chandler Park
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody at Detroit East English
OAA
Harper Woods at West Bloomfield
Western Wayne
Redford Union at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Other
Angola (IN) at Chelsea
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Temperance Bedford
Ann Arbor Skyline at Dexter
Birmingham Groves at Oxford, 7:30
Bloomfield Brother Rice at East Kentwood, 6
Caledonia at North Farmington
Detroit Cass Tech at Carmel (IN)
Detroit Catholic Central at Davison
Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit University Prep M&S, 4
Detroit Denby at Detroit Edison, 4
Detroit Leadership Academy at Detroit Douglass, 5
Detroit Pershing at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Detroit Loyola
Grand Rapids Union 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 18
Hudsonville at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Monroe at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Muskegon vs Warren De La Salle
Troy 17, Detroit Mumford 0
SATURDAY
Charter League
Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Voyageur Prep