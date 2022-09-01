Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 2

The Detroit News

Week 2 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area.

Thursday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central 44, Detroit Western 0

Downriver

Allen Park 30, Taylor 21

Gilbraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12

Trenton 28, Southgate Anderson 20

Woodhaven 42, Lincoln Park 21

Huron League

Grosse Ile 21, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14

KLAA

Belleville 49, Dearborn 22

Brighton 43, Salem 6

Canton 34, Howell 25

Livonia Franklin 50, Wayne Memorial 6

Livonia Stevenson 26, Dearborn Fordson 7

Novi 13, Hartland 10

Westland John Glenn 23, Livonia Churchill 20

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 31, Milford 21

South Lyon East 48, Waterford Kettering 0

White Lake Lakeland 14, Walled Lake Central 7

Walled Lake Northern at Walled Lake Western

MAC

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, HT L’Anse Creuse 7

Clinton Township Clintondale 46, New Haven 14

Grosse Pointe North at Warren Mott

Hazel Park at Marysville

Macomb Dakota 42, Utica 0

Madison Heights Lamphere 8, Center Line 6

Marine City at Clawson

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 45, Grosse Pointe South 20

Port Huron 55, Eastpointe 24

Port Huron Northern 41, Warren Fitzgerald 6

Romeo 30, Roseville 6

SH Stevenson 30, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 22

St. Clair 28, Warren Lincoln 6

St. Clair Shores South Lake 38, MH Madison 12

Sterling Heights at St. Claire Shores Lake Shore

Utica Eisenhower 47, Utica Ford 0

Warren Cousino 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

OAA

Farmington 44, Royal Oak 0

Lake Orion 45, Oak Park 15

Rochester Adams 34, Rochester 18

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, Bloomfield Hills 7

Western Wayne

DH Robichaud 48, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 18

Garden City 28, Romulus 14

Melvindale 40, Redford Thurston 13

Other

Almont 44, Hamtramck 0

Armada 42, Yale 18

Bay City Central 28, Flint Kearsley 18

Berkeley 42, Troy Athens 6

Birch Run 42, Bay City John Glenn 20

Birmingham Seaholm 21, U-D Jesuit 20

Carleton Airport 21, Flat Rock 19

Clarkston 62, Southfield A&T 56

Croswell-Lexington 61, Richmond 7

Dearborn Divine Child 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 7

Dearborn Heights Star International at Burton Bentley

Detroit Country Day 21, Parma Western 14

Detroit University Prep at Detroit Southeastern

Dundee 36, Livonia Clarenceville 20

Ecorse 40, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 6

Erie Mason 1, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0 (Forfeit)

Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Ferndale 0

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 33, Lutheran Westland 0

Holly 29, Auburn Hills Avondale 22

Jackson Northwest 28, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Melvindale ABT 22, Detroit Lincoln King Academy 8

Mount Clemens 22, Pontiac 6

New Boston Huron 13, Milan 12

North Branch 60, Imlay City 7

Ortonville Brandon 61, Flint Southwestern 22

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Detroit Renaissance

RH Lutheran Northwest 28, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 8

Romulus Summit Academy North 12, Detroit Henry Ford 6

Royal Oak Shrine at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Saline 35, Ann Arbor Huron 24

Tecumseh 54, Richland Gull Lake 14

Warren Michigan Collegiate 52, Detroit Old Redford 0

Waterford Mott 48, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19

FRIDAY

Charter League

Detroit Community at HW Chandler Park

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody at Detroit East English

OAA

Harper Woods at West Bloomfield

Western Wayne

Redford Union at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Other

Angola (IN) at Chelsea

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Temperance Bedford

Ann Arbor Skyline at Dexter

Birmingham Groves at Oxford, 7:30

Bloomfield Brother Rice at East Kentwood, 6

Caledonia at North Farmington

Detroit Cass Tech at Carmel (IN)

Detroit Catholic Central at Davison

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit University Prep M&S, 4

Detroit Denby at Detroit Edison, 4

Detroit Leadership Academy at Detroit Douglass, 5

Detroit Pershing at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Detroit Loyola

Grand Rapids Union 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 18

Hudsonville at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Monroe at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Muskegon vs Warren De La Salle

Troy 17, Detroit Mumford 0

SATURDAY

Charter League

Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Voyageur Prep