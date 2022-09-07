Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Renaissance

Goodwill: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Gibraltar Carlson at Allen Park

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Allen Park

Goodwill: Carlson

Yuhas: Allen Park

Grosse Ile at Milan

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Goodwill: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Livonia Churchill at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western

Yuhas: Lakeland

Utica Eisenhower at Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Goodwill: Eisenhower

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Macomb Dakota at New Balt. Anchor Bay

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Goodwill: Anchor Bay

Yuhas: Anchor Bay

West Bloomfield at Roch. Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Farmington at Troy Athens

Goricki: Athens

Beard: Farmington

Goodwill: Athens

Yuhas: Athens

Brighton at Hartland

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Goodwill: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

Waterford Mott at South Lyon East

Goricki: Mott

Beard: Mott

Goodwill: Mott

Yuhas: East

Southfield A&T at Harper Woods

Goricki: A&T

Beard: Harper Woods

Goodwill: A&T

Yuhas: A&T

Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Goricki: Huron

Beard: Huron

Goodwill: Huron

Yuhas: Huron

U-D Jesuit at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: De La Salle (best bet)

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Warren Mich. Collegiate at Det. Country Day

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Goodwill: Collegiate

Yuhas: Country Day

Records

Goricki: 9-6 last week, 18-12 overall, 2-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 17-13, 2-0 best bets

Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 20-10 overall, 2-0 best bets

Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 22-8 overall, 2-0 best bets