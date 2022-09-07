Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Renaissance
Goodwill: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Gibraltar Carlson at Allen Park
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Allen Park
Goodwill: Carlson
Yuhas: Allen Park
Grosse Ile at Milan
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Goodwill: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Livonia Churchill at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western
Yuhas: Lakeland
Utica Eisenhower at Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Goodwill: Eisenhower
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Macomb Dakota at New Balt. Anchor Bay
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Goodwill: Anchor Bay
Yuhas: Anchor Bay
West Bloomfield at Roch. Hills Stoney Creek
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Farmington at Troy Athens
Goricki: Athens
Beard: Farmington
Goodwill: Athens
Yuhas: Athens
Brighton at Hartland
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Goodwill: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
Waterford Mott at South Lyon East
Goricki: Mott
Beard: Mott
Goodwill: Mott
Yuhas: East
Southfield A&T at Harper Woods
Goricki: A&T
Beard: Harper Woods
Goodwill: A&T
Yuhas: A&T
Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Goricki: Huron
Beard: Huron
Goodwill: Huron
Yuhas: Huron
U-D Jesuit at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: De La Salle (best bet)
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Warren Mich. Collegiate at Det. Country Day
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Goodwill: Collegiate
Yuhas: Country Day
Records
Goricki: 9-6 last week, 18-12 overall, 2-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 17-13, 2-0 best bets
Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 20-10 overall, 2-0 best bets
Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 22-8 overall, 2-0 best bets