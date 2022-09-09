Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 3

The Detroit News

Week 3 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday

Detroit PSL

Detroit King 68, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Northwestern 55, Detroit Douglass 0

Friday

Charter League

Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Romulus Summit Academy North

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance

Detroit Communication and Media Arts at Detroit Cody, 4

Detroit East English at Detroit Henry Ford, 4

Detroit Pershing at Detroit Central, 4

Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Osborn, 4

Detroit Western at Detroit Denby, 4

Downriver

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Lincoln Park

Gibraltar Carlson at Allen Park

Southgate Anderson at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Taylor at Trenton

Huron League

Flat Rock at Monroe Jefferson

Grosse Ile at Milan

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Carleton Airport

KLAA

Canton at Plymouth

Dearborn at Livonia Franklin

Livonia Churchill at Belleville

Livonia Stevenson at Westland John Glenn

Salem at Novi

Wayne Memorial at Dearborn Fordson

Lakes Valley

South Lyon at Walled Lake Central

Walled Lake Northern and Milford

Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland

Waterford Mott at South Lyon East

MAC

Center Line at New Haven

Clawson at Warren Lincoln

Clinton Township Clintondale at Madison Heights Lamphere

Fraser at Sterling Heights

Grosse Pointe South at Utica

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Utica Ford

Macomb Dakota at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Madison Heights Madison at Hazel Park

Marysville at St. Clair Shores South Lake

St. Clair at Marine City

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Warren Woods Tower

St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Roseville

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Romeo

Utica Eisenhower at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Warren Cousino at Warren Fitzgerald

Warren Mott at Port Huron

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale at Birmingham Seaholm

Clarkston at Rochester Adams

Ferndale at Royal Oak

Lake Orion at Oxford

Rochester at Bloomfield Hills

Troy at North Farmington

West Bloomfield at Rochester Stoney Creek

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Redford Union

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Redford Thurston

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Romulus

Melvindale at Garden City

Other

Paw Paw 41, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 6

Almont at Imlay City

Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Armada at Croswell-Lexington

Birmingham Brother Rice at Woodhaven

Birmingham Groves at Oak Park, 6

Chelsea at Jackson

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy at Whitmore Lake

Dearborn Divine Child at Waterford Kettering

Detroit Edison at Muskegon Heights Academy

Detroit Leadership Academy at Hamtrack

Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Ecorse

Detroit Loyola at Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Detroit U-D Jesuit at Warren De La Salle

DeWitt at Detroit Catholic Central

Farmington at Troy Athens

Harper Woods Chandler Park at River Rouge

Lake Fenton at Ortonville Brandon

Lutheran Westland at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Macomb Lutheran North at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine

Melvindale ABT at Otisville LakeVille Memorial

Monroe at Ann Arbor Skyline

Mount Clemens at Dearborn Heights Star International

Pontiac at Berkley

Port Huron Northern at Madison L’Anse Creuse North

Southfield Arts and Technology at Harper Woods

Tecumseh at Pinckney

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Country Day

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Saline

Saturday

Charter League

Detroit Community at Detroit Voyageur College Prep

Other

Detroit Old Redford at Burton Madison Academy, 1

Detroit University Prep at Richmond, 1

Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Arts & Tech. Academy of Pontiac, 1

Grandville Calvin Christian at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 1

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Noon

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Naperville North (IL)