Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 3
Week 3 high school football scores from across the Metro Detroit area. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday
Detroit PSL
Detroit King 68, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Northwestern 55, Detroit Douglass 0
Friday
Charter League
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Romulus Summit Academy North
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance
Detroit Communication and Media Arts at Detroit Cody, 4
Detroit East English at Detroit Henry Ford, 4
Detroit Pershing at Detroit Central, 4
Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Osborn, 4
Detroit Western at Detroit Denby, 4
Downriver
Dearborn Edsel Ford at Lincoln Park
Gibraltar Carlson at Allen Park
Southgate Anderson at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Taylor at Trenton
Huron League
Flat Rock at Monroe Jefferson
Grosse Ile at Milan
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Carleton Airport
KLAA
Canton at Plymouth
Dearborn at Livonia Franklin
Livonia Churchill at Belleville
Livonia Stevenson at Westland John Glenn
Salem at Novi
Wayne Memorial at Dearborn Fordson
Lakes Valley
South Lyon at Walled Lake Central
Walled Lake Northern and Milford
Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland
Waterford Mott at South Lyon East
MAC
Center Line at New Haven
Clawson at Warren Lincoln
Clinton Township Clintondale at Madison Heights Lamphere
Fraser at Sterling Heights
Grosse Pointe South at Utica
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Utica Ford
Macomb Dakota at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Madison Heights Madison at Hazel Park
Marysville at St. Clair Shores South Lake
St. Clair at Marine City
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Warren Woods Tower
St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Roseville
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Romeo
Utica Eisenhower at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Warren Cousino at Warren Fitzgerald
Warren Mott at Port Huron
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale at Birmingham Seaholm
Clarkston at Rochester Adams
Ferndale at Royal Oak
Lake Orion at Oxford
Rochester at Bloomfield Hills
Troy at North Farmington
West Bloomfield at Rochester Stoney Creek
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Redford Union
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Redford Thurston
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Romulus
Melvindale at Garden City
Other
Paw Paw 41, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 6
Almont at Imlay City
Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Armada at Croswell-Lexington
Birmingham Brother Rice at Woodhaven
Birmingham Groves at Oak Park, 6
Chelsea at Jackson
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy at Whitmore Lake
Dearborn Divine Child at Waterford Kettering
Detroit Edison at Muskegon Heights Academy
Detroit Leadership Academy at Hamtrack
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Ecorse
Detroit Loyola at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Detroit U-D Jesuit at Warren De La Salle
DeWitt at Detroit Catholic Central
Farmington at Troy Athens
Harper Woods Chandler Park at River Rouge
Lake Fenton at Ortonville Brandon
Lutheran Westland at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Macomb Lutheran North at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine
Melvindale ABT at Otisville LakeVille Memorial
Monroe at Ann Arbor Skyline
Mount Clemens at Dearborn Heights Star International
Pontiac at Berkley
Port Huron Northern at Madison L’Anse Creuse North
Southfield Arts and Technology at Harper Woods
Tecumseh at Pinckney
Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Country Day
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Saline
Saturday
Charter League
Detroit Community at Detroit Voyageur College Prep
Other
Detroit Old Redford at Burton Madison Academy, 1
Detroit University Prep at Richmond, 1
Detroit University Prep Science & Math at Arts & Tech. Academy of Pontiac, 1
Grandville Calvin Christian at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 1
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Noon
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Naperville North (IL)