Prep football notes: Detroit Catholic Central leans on run game to rebound from early loss

Detroit Catholic Central failed to close out its season-opening game against Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, letting a 10-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-16 loss.

Catholic Central wasn’t about to let the loss get in the way of having a successful season.

Instead, Catholic Central dug down deep and prepared to close out games in the weeks ahead.

And, Catholic Central had to going up against state power Davison (Division 1 state champion in 2019 and state runner-up in 2020) and DeWitt (Division 3 state champ in 2020, state runner-up last season) in the following weeks.

Catholic Central now finds itself in a great place — 2-1 and ranked No. 16 in The News Super 20 poll — following its 44-34 win over Davison and last Friday night’s 45-38 overtime win over DeWitt.

Catholic Central veteran coach Dan Anderson knows he has a powerful running attack that can move the ball and score points while watching his team perform during the past two games.

In fact, Catholic Central arguably has one of the top 1-2 punch in the backfield in the area — if not the state.

In the loss to No. 5 Chippewa Valley, Catholic Central piled up 283 yards on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards a carry.

Then, in the win over Davison, Evan Haeger, an Alabama baseball recruit who has 4.4 40 speed, ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns, breaking loose for TD runs of 48, 77, 1 and 80.

In the win over DeWitt, it was physical 6-foot-3, 215-pound Spencer Lyons who used his 4.6 speed to rush for 89 yards and three TDs as Catholic Central picked up 249 yards on the ground, averaging 7.5 yards an attempt.

“Those two are carrying the load and our young offensive line is really doing a nice job of opening holes for them,” Anderson said. “He (Haeger) has great speed where Spencer is a bigger running back, but he also has bursting speed as well.”

Catholic Central’s offensive line consists of 6-3, 230-pound sophomore left tackle Cael Rogowski, son of Casey Rogowski who played in the White Sox organization; along with 6-4, 270-pound freshman Benny Eziuka, 6-3, 240-pound junior Cal Rutherford, 6-2, 275-pound junior Rob Wierzeicki and 5-11, 260-pound center Zion Tinnon, the lone senior lineman.

Anderson feels Catholic Central has the quarterbacks to do enough damage to keep opponents from loading the box to stop the run.

Anderson has to smile when he’s talking about the quarterbacks too, since they are sophomores Bo Jackson and Duane Johnson.

“We have sophomores who share time in Bo Jackson and Duane Johnson … The Rock,” Anderson said.

Lyons has enjoyed his time sharing the load with Haeger.

“We’ve come away with some pretty big wins the last couple of weeks, and I owe a lot of it to the coaches who have put us in the right positions and the guys are like, ‘We’re not coming away with another loss this year,’” Lyons said.

“The running game has been a huge thing for us this year. It’s been a point of emphasis to run physical and run hard and I think that’s going to be a big thing for us.”

When Lyons was asked to describe the type of running back he is, he replied: “I’m more of a power back. I like to hit people, so that’s my biggest thing. I go out and run hard, run fast. I feel I’m kind of elusive too. I can get away from guys, but I can also run between the tackles and make some big things happen.

“Evan is like a shoot-him-out-of-a-cannon. He’s one of the most explosive guys I’ve seen on the field. Our O-line has been incredible this year. We have a lot of young guys, but a lot of guys are stepping up. We have a senior center in Zion Tinnon, he’s my cousin, and he’s been leading the line, but from tackle-to-tackle, everyone has done a great job.”

Catholic Central had to do exactly what Chippewa Valley did to them against DeWitt, which is come back from a double-digit deficit.

“We were down 14-0, let up two pretty big plays,” Lyons said. “We came out and had a big screen pass to near midfield, then I scored on the next play to get us going and fought hard the rest of the way.”

Now, Catholic Central hopes to continue the momentum when it plays at U-D Jesuit on Friday.

Clarkston lighting up scoreboard

After a Week 1 loss to Davison (28-21) at the Big House, Clarkston has also regrouped, piling up massive number of points in the process.

Clarkston picked up more than 500 total yards in a 62-56 win over Southfield A&T on Sept. 1, then followed that up with a 45-35 upset win over then-No. 4 Rochester Adams on Friday night.

Justin Pintar, who took over as head coach following Kurt Richardson’s retirement last winter, has to feel good about his Clarkston team which is now ranked No. 12 heading into Friday’s game at No. 3 West Bloomfield.

Mike Hein is getting things done as a first-year starting quarterback, and Clarkston has one of the top running backs in the state in Ethan Clark, who has more than 700 yards of total offense, rushing for 211 yards in the win over A&T, then running for 247 yards, including a 67-yard TD run against Adams.

Clark also had an 80-yard reception in the win over Adams.

Showdown week

In addition to the big Oakland Activities Association Red showdown between Clarkston and West Bloomfield, the PSL will have a huge game of its own when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore plays at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday (7:30, Bally Sports).

King and Cass Tech dominated its PSL opponents this past week with King defeating Detroit Mumford, 68-0 and Cass Tech blanking Detroit Renaissance, 66-0.

King swept the season’s series with Cass Tech last season after Cass Tech swept the season’s series in 2020.

