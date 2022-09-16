Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 4
Week 4 high school football scores from across the state. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
THURSDAY
Charter League
Detroit Leadership Academy 14, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 8
FRIDAY
Charter League
Harper Woods Chandler Park 16, Detroit Edison 8
Melvindale ABT at Detroit Community, 4
Romulus SAT at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Southfield Bradford Acad. at Detroit Public Safety Acad., 4
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody at Detroit Douglass, 4
Detroit CMA 1, Detroit Northwestern 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Denby at Detroit Henry Ford
Detroit East English 22, Detroit Western 7
Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech
Detroit Osborn at Detroit Central, 4
Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Mumford, 4
Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit Pershing 0
Downriver
Lincoln Park at Allen Park
Woodhaven at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Wyandotte Roosevelt at Taylor
Huron League
Carleton Airport at Grosse Ile
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 21, Milan 7
Monroe Jefferson at New Boston Huron
Riverview at Flat Rock
KLAA
Belleville 71, Wayne Memorial 0
Brighton 41, Novi 6
Livonia Churchill at Livonia Franklin
Dearborn 14, Livonia Stevenson 0
Northville 28, Canton 19
Plymouth at Howell
Westland John Glenn at Dearborn Fordson
Lakes Valley
Milford at Walled Lake Central
South Lyon East at Walled Lake Western
Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Northern
White Lake Lakeland at Waterford Mott
MAC
Clinton Township Clintondale at St. Clair
Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino
Grosse Pointe South at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
Hazel Park at Center Line
Macomb Dakota 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Warren Mott
Madison Heights Lamphere at Marysville
Madison Heights Madison at Clawson
Marine City at St. Clair Shores South Lake
NB Anchor Bay at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Romeo at Utica Eisenhower
Roseville at Utica Ford
Sterling Heights at Port Huron Northern
Utica at St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Warren Lincoln at New Haven
Warren Woods Tower at Eastpointe
Michigan Metro
Ecorse at Detroit University Prep Math and Science, 4
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Berkley 0
Bloomfield Hills at Birmingham Groves
North Farmington at Farmington
Oak Park at Harper Woods
Pontiac at Royal Oak
Rochester Adams at Lake Orion
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 31, Oxford 7
Troy 17, Ferndale 12
West Bloomfield 35, Clarkston 27
Western Wayne
Garden City at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Melvindale 29, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Redford Union 55, Romulus Redford 0
Other
Adrian at Tecumseh
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Skyline
Armada 48, Imlay City 0
Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle
Birmingham Seaholm 35, Troy Athens 0
Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Allen Park Cabrini
Clio at Ortonville-Brandon
Croswell-Lexington at Algonac
Dearborn Advanced Tech at Detroit University Prep, 4
Dearborn Divine Child at Southgate Anderson
DH Star International at Detroit Old Redford
Detroit Catholic Central at U-D Jesuit
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Stockbridge
Jackson at Ypsilanti Community
Livonia Clarenceville at Macomb Lutheran North
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Royal Oak Shrine
North Branch at Almont
Pinckney at Chelsea
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Detroit Loyola
River Rouge at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Riverview Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 5
Rochester at Southfield Arts and Technology
Saline at Monroe
South Lyon at Detroit Country Day
St. Charles at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Dexter
SATURDAY
Other
BH Cranbrook at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 4
Mount Clemens at A&T Academy of Pontiac, 1
Waterford Lakes at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, Noon