Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 4

Week 4 high school football scores from across the state. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

THURSDAY

Charter League

Detroit Leadership Academy 14, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 8

FRIDAY

Charter League

Harper Woods Chandler Park 16, Detroit Edison 8

Melvindale ABT at Detroit Community, 4

Romulus SAT at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Southfield Bradford Acad. at Detroit Public Safety Acad., 4

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody at Detroit Douglass, 4

Detroit CMA 1, Detroit Northwestern 0 (forfeit)

Detroit Denby at Detroit Henry Ford

Detroit East English 22, Detroit Western 7

Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech

Detroit Osborn at Detroit Central, 4

Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Mumford, 4

Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit Pershing 0

Downriver

Lincoln Park at Allen Park

Woodhaven at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Wyandotte Roosevelt at Taylor

Huron League

Carleton Airport at Grosse Ile

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 21, Milan 7

Monroe Jefferson at New Boston Huron

Riverview at Flat Rock

KLAA

Belleville 71, Wayne Memorial 0

Brighton 41, Novi 6

Livonia Churchill at Livonia Franklin

Dearborn 14, Livonia Stevenson 0

Northville 28, Canton 19

Plymouth at Howell

Westland John Glenn at Dearborn Fordson

Lakes Valley

Milford at Walled Lake Central

South Lyon East at Walled Lake Western

Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Northern

White Lake Lakeland at Waterford Mott

MAC

Clinton Township Clintondale at St. Clair

Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino

Grosse Pointe South at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

Hazel Park at Center Line

Macomb Dakota 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Warren Mott

Madison Heights Lamphere at Marysville

Madison Heights Madison at Clawson

Marine City at St. Clair Shores South Lake

NB Anchor Bay at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Romeo at Utica Eisenhower

Roseville at Utica Ford

Sterling Heights at Port Huron Northern

Utica at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Warren Lincoln at New Haven

Warren Woods Tower at Eastpointe

Michigan Metro

Ecorse at Detroit University Prep Math and Science, 4

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Berkley 0

Bloomfield Hills at Birmingham Groves

North Farmington at Farmington

Oak Park at Harper Woods

Pontiac at Royal Oak

Rochester Adams at Lake Orion

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 31, Oxford 7

Troy 17, Ferndale 12

West Bloomfield 35, Clarkston 27

Western Wayne

Garden City at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Melvindale 29, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Redford Union 55, Romulus Redford 0

Other

Adrian at Tecumseh

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Skyline

Armada 48, Imlay City 0

Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle

Birmingham Seaholm 35, Troy Athens 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Allen Park Cabrini

Clio at Ortonville-Brandon

Croswell-Lexington at Algonac

Dearborn Advanced Tech at Detroit University Prep, 4

Dearborn Divine Child at Southgate Anderson

DH Star International at Detroit Old Redford

Detroit Catholic Central at U-D Jesuit

Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Stockbridge

Jackson at Ypsilanti Community

Livonia Clarenceville at Macomb Lutheran North

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Royal Oak Shrine

North Branch at Almont

Pinckney at Chelsea

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Detroit Loyola

River Rouge at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 5

Rochester at Southfield Arts and Technology

Saline at Monroe

South Lyon at Detroit Country Day

St. Charles at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Dexter

SATURDAY

Other

BH Cranbrook at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 4

Mount Clemens at A&T Academy of Pontiac, 1

Waterford Lakes at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, Noon