Michigan high school boys, girls cross country rankings
Here are the Michigan high school boys and girls cross country rankings as of Sept. 19:
Boys
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Portage Central
4. Grand Haven
5. Traverse City Central
6. Brighton
7. Saline
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Zeeland West
10. Port Huron Northern
11. Detroit Catholic Central
12. Romeo
13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
14. Jenison
15. Utica
Division 2
1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
2. Chelsea
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Adrian
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Pinckney
7. Otsego
8. Holland Christian
9. St Johns
10. Sparta
11. St Clair
12. Dearborn Divine Child
13. Petoskey
14. Yale
15. Freeland
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Hanover-Horton
5. Saranac
6. Reed City
7. Benzie Central
8. St Louis
9. Ithaca
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
11. Clare
12. Central Montcalm
13. Elk Rapids
14. Erie Mason
15. Leslie
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Petoskey St Michael
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian
6. Harbor Springs
7. Three Oaks River Valley
8. Mason County Eastern
9. Whitmore Lake
10. Concord
11, Ubly
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Frankfort
14. Battle Creek St Philip
15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Girls
Division 1
1. Holland West Ottawa
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Brighton
4. Saline
5. Northville
6. Romeo
7. Traverse City West
8. Okemos
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
10. Jenison
11. Macomb Dakota
12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
13. Grand Haven
14. Bay City Western
15. Utica
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Otsego
4. St Joseph
5. Spring Lake
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Zeeland East
8. Goodrich
9. Frankenmuth
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. Alma
12. Hudsonville Unity Christian
13. DeWitt
14. Shepherd
15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Jackson Lumen Christi
4. Hart
5. Leslie
6. Elk Rapids
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Caro
9. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
10. Kalamazoo Christian
11. Benzie Central
12. Onsted
13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
14. Ithaca
15. Central Montcalm
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Whitmore Lake
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Harbor Springs
5. Unionville-Sebewaing
6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
7. Kingston
8. Ubly
9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
10. Beal City
11. Royal Oak Shrine
12. Buckley
13. Farwell
14. Breckenridge
15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian