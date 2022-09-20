Michigan high school boys, girls cross country rankings

The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school boys and girls cross country rankings as of Sept. 19:

Boys

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Portage Central

4. Grand Haven

5. Traverse City Central

6. Brighton

7. Saline

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Zeeland West

10. Port Huron Northern

11. Detroit Catholic Central

12. Romeo

13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

14. Jenison

15. Utica

Division 2

1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

2. Chelsea

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Adrian

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Pinckney

7. Otsego

8. Holland Christian

9. St Johns

10. Sparta

11. St Clair

12. Dearborn Divine Child

13. Petoskey

14. Yale

15. Freeland

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Hanover-Horton

5. Saranac

6. Reed City

7. Benzie Central

8. St Louis

9. Ithaca

10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

11. Clare

12. Central Montcalm

13. Elk Rapids

14. Erie Mason

15. Leslie

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Petoskey St Michael

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian

6. Harbor Springs

7. Three Oaks River Valley

8. Mason County Eastern

9. Whitmore Lake

10. Concord

11, Ubly

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Frankfort

14. Battle Creek St Philip

15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Girls

Division 1

1. Holland West Ottawa

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Brighton

4. Saline

5. Northville

6. Romeo

7. Traverse City West

8. Okemos

9. Ann Arbor Skyline

10. Jenison

11. Macomb Dakota

12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

13. Grand Haven

14. Bay City Western

15. Utica

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Otsego

4. St Joseph

5. Spring Lake

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Zeeland East

8. Goodrich

9. Frankenmuth

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. Alma

12. Hudsonville Unity Christian

13. DeWitt

14. Shepherd

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Jackson Lumen Christi

4. Hart

5. Leslie

6. Elk Rapids

7. Lansing Catholic

8. Caro

9. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Benzie Central

12. Onsted

13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

14. Ithaca

15. Central Montcalm

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Whitmore Lake

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Harbor Springs

5. Unionville-Sebewaing

6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

7. Kingston

8. Ubly

9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

10. Beal City

11. Royal Oak Shrine

12. Buckley

13. Farwell

14. Breckenridge

15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association