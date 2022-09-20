The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school boys soccer rankings as of Sept. 18:

Division 1

1. Detroit Catholic Central (13-1-0)

2. Troy (10-0-0)

3. Berkley (15-1-0)

4. Rockford (10-0-1)

5. Okemos (8-0-3)

6. Troy Athens (9-2-1)

7. Plymouth Salem (9-3-0)

8. Rochester Adams (6-1-3)

9. Northville (8-2-1)

10. Clarkston (9-2-2)

11. Dearborn Fordson (10-0-1)

12. Grand Haven (7-0-3)

13. Saline (11-2-0)

14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1-1)

15. Traverse City West (9-1-0)

Division 2

1. Gull Lake (12-1-0)

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1-1)

3. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-1-1)

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (7-2-1)

5. East Grand Rapids (7-2-1)

6. St Joe (12-0-2)

7. Grand Rapids Christian (6-2-4)

8. Edwardsburg (9-2-0)

9. Parma Western (9-0-0)

10. Fenton (9-0-1)

11. Riverview (13-2-0)

12. DeWitt (7-2-2)

13. Ludington (11-1-1)

14. Zeeland East (8-2-0)

15. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (3-0-3)

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-1-1)

2. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-1-2)

3. Detroit Country Day (9-2-2)

4. Imlay City (8-3-1)

5. Holland Christian (7-1-2)

6. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-2-2)

7. Elk Rapids (8-5-1)

8. Grosse Ile (8-4-0)

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1-7)

10. Traverse City Christian (6-3-2)

11. Macomb Lutheran North (5-2-3)

12. Flint Powers Catholic (5-7-0)

13. Frankenmuth (9-3-3)

14. Saginaw Swan Valley (7-2-2)

15. Ogenaw Heights (7-1-2)

Division 4

1. Hartford (11-0-0)

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-0-0)

3. Lansing Christian (11-2-0)

4. Grandville Calvin Christian (8-1-2)

5. Hillsdale Academy (5-4-2)

6. Rochester Hills Northwest (5-1-2)

7. Plymouth Christian (6-1-1)

8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (5-2-1)

9. Marcellus Howardsville Christian (9-0-0)

10. Wyoming Potter's House Christian (3-4-2)

11. Byron Center Zion Christian (9-1-0)

12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (5-3-1)

13. Royal Oak Shrine (8-4-1)

14. Leland (6-2-0)

15. Western Michigan Christian (6-6-1)

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association