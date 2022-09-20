Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
Here are the Michigan high school boys soccer rankings as of Sept. 18:
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central (13-1-0)
2. Troy (10-0-0)
3. Berkley (15-1-0)
4. Rockford (10-0-1)
5. Okemos (8-0-3)
6. Troy Athens (9-2-1)
7. Plymouth Salem (9-3-0)
8. Rochester Adams (6-1-3)
9. Northville (8-2-1)
10. Clarkston (9-2-2)
11. Dearborn Fordson (10-0-1)
12. Grand Haven (7-0-3)
13. Saline (11-2-0)
14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1-1)
15. Traverse City West (9-1-0)
Division 2
1. Gull Lake (12-1-0)
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1-1)
3. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-1-1)
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (7-2-1)
5. East Grand Rapids (7-2-1)
6. St Joe (12-0-2)
7. Grand Rapids Christian (6-2-4)
8. Edwardsburg (9-2-0)
9. Parma Western (9-0-0)
10. Fenton (9-0-1)
11. Riverview (13-2-0)
12. DeWitt (7-2-2)
13. Ludington (11-1-1)
14. Zeeland East (8-2-0)
15. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (3-0-3)
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-1-1)
2. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-1-2)
3. Detroit Country Day (9-2-2)
4. Imlay City (8-3-1)
5. Holland Christian (7-1-2)
6. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-2-2)
7. Elk Rapids (8-5-1)
8. Grosse Ile (8-4-0)
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1-7)
10. Traverse City Christian (6-3-2)
11. Macomb Lutheran North (5-2-3)
12. Flint Powers Catholic (5-7-0)
13. Frankenmuth (9-3-3)
14. Saginaw Swan Valley (7-2-2)
15. Ogenaw Heights (7-1-2)
Division 4
1. Hartford (11-0-0)
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-0-0)
3. Lansing Christian (11-2-0)
4. Grandville Calvin Christian (8-1-2)
5. Hillsdale Academy (5-4-2)
6. Rochester Hills Northwest (5-1-2)
7. Plymouth Christian (6-1-1)
8. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (5-2-1)
9. Marcellus Howardsville Christian (9-0-0)
10. Wyoming Potter's House Christian (3-4-2)
11. Byron Center Zion Christian (9-1-0)
12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (5-3-1)
13. Royal Oak Shrine (8-4-1)
14. Leland (6-2-0)
15. Western Michigan Christian (6-6-1)