Michigan high school girls golf rankings
Here are the Michigan high school girls golf rankings as of Sept. 20:
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Brighton
3. Rockford
4. Woodhaven
5. Troy Athens
6. Rochester Adams
7. Milford
8. Rochester
9. Plymouth
10. Ann Arbor Pioneer
11. Troy
12. Okemos
13. Lake Orion
14. Grand Blanc
15. Clarkston
16. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 2
1. South Lyon
2. Byron Center
3. Haslett
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Grosse Pointe South
6. Sparta
7. Dexter
8. Richland Gull Lake
9. Mason
10. Gibraltar Carlson
11. DeWitt
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
13. Midland Dow
14. South Lyon East
15. Allen Park
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3. Goodrich
4. Grosse Ile
5. Macomb Lutheran North
6. Spring Lake
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Wixom St Catherine
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
11. Ludington
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Holland Christian
14. Williamston
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Division 4
1. Jackson Lumen Christi
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Brooklyn Columbia Central
7. Ann Arbor Greenhills
8. Montague
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Traverse City St Francis
11. Almont
12. Shepherd
13. Harbor Springs
14. Lake Odessa Lakewood
15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic