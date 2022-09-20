The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school girls golf rankings as of Sept. 20:

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Brighton

3. Rockford

4. Woodhaven

5. Troy Athens

6. Rochester Adams

7. Milford

8. Rochester

9. Plymouth

10. Ann Arbor Pioneer

11. Troy

12. Okemos

13. Lake Orion

14. Grand Blanc

15. Clarkston

16. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 2

1. South Lyon

2. Byron Center

3. Haslett

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Grosse Pointe South

6. Sparta

7. Dexter

8. Richland Gull Lake

9. Mason

10. Gibraltar Carlson

11. DeWitt

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

13. Midland Dow

14. South Lyon East

15. Allen Park

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Goodrich

4. Grosse Ile

5. Macomb Lutheran North

6. Spring Lake

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Wixom St Catherine

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

11. Ludington

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Holland Christian

14. Williamston

15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Division 4

1. Jackson Lumen Christi

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Brooklyn Columbia Central

7. Ann Arbor Greenhills

8. Montague

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Traverse City St Francis

11. Almont

12. Shepherd

13. Harbor Springs

14. Lake Odessa Lakewood

15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association