The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school girls swimming rankings as of Sept. 14:

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Grand Haven

3. Northville

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Brighton

6. Canton

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

8. Rockford

9. Holland West Ottawa

10. Bloomfield Hills

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grosse Pointe South

3 . enison

4. Birmingham Seaholm

5. Ann Arbor Skyline

6. Grand Rapids Northview

7. Rochester Adams

8. Birmingham Groves

9. Fenton

10. South Lyon

Division 3

1. Birmingham Marian

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Holland Christian

4. Milan

5. Detroit Country Day

6. Adrian

7. Standish-Sterling

8. Grand Rapids Christian

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Dundee

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association