Michigan high school girls swimming rankings
The Detroit News
Here are the Michigan high school girls swimming rankings as of Sept. 14:
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Grand Haven
3. Northville
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Brighton
6. Canton
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Rockford
9. Holland West Ottawa
10. Bloomfield Hills
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grosse Pointe South
3 . enison
4. Birmingham Seaholm
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Grand Rapids Northview
7. Rochester Adams
8. Birmingham Groves
9. Fenton
10. South Lyon
Division 3
1. Birmingham Marian
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Holland Christian
4. Milan
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Adrian
7. Standish-Sterling
8. Grand Rapids Christian
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Dundee