Detroit News high school football picks, Week 5
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit Denby at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: Denby
Beard: Renaissance
Goodwill: Denby
Yuhas: Renaissance
Almont at Armada
Goricki: Armada
Beard: Almont
Goodwill: Armada
Yuhas: Armada
Allen Park at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Goodwill: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Detroit Catholic Central at Brother Rice
Goricki: C.C.
Beard: C.C.
Goodwill: Brother Rice
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Southfield A&T at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: A&T
Beard: A&T (best bet)
Goodwill: Groves
Yuhas: A&T
Livonia Clarenceville at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Goodwill: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child (best bet)
Livonia Franklin at Westland John Glenn
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Franklin
Goodwill: Franklin
Yuhas: Glenn
Milford at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Western (best bet)
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western (best bet)
Yuhas: Western
Brighton at Northville
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Northville
Goodwill: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
Port Huron at Port Huron Northern
Goricki: Northern
Beard: Port Huron
Goodwill: Northern
Yuhas: Northern
Macomb Dakota at Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Dakota
Goodwill: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Roseville at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Roseville
Beard: South
Goodwill: South
Yuhas: South
Farmington at Troy
Goricki: Farmington
Beard: Troy
Goodwill: Farmington
Yuhas: Farmington
West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Adams
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Melvindale
Goricki: Crestwood
Beard: Melvindale
Goodwill: Crestwood
Yuhas: Crestwood
Records
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 41-19 overall, 4-0 best bets
Beard: 12-3 last week, 39-21 overall, 3-1 best bets
Goodwill: 11-4 last week, 40-20 overall, 4-0 best bets
Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 43-17 overall, 4-0 best bets