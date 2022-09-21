Detroit News high school football picks, Week 5

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit Denby at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: Denby

Beard: Renaissance

Goodwill: Denby

Yuhas: Renaissance

Almont at Armada

Goricki: Armada

Beard: Almont

Goodwill: Armada

Yuhas: Armada

Allen Park at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Goodwill: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Detroit Catholic Central at Brother Rice

Goricki: C.C.

Beard: C.C.

Goodwill: Brother Rice

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Southfield A&T at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: A&T

Beard: A&T (best bet)

Goodwill: Groves

Yuhas: A&T

Livonia Clarenceville at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Goodwill: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child (best bet)

Livonia Franklin at Westland John Glenn

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Franklin

Goodwill: Franklin

Yuhas: Glenn

Milford at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Western (best bet)

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western (best bet)

Yuhas: Western

Brighton at Northville

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Northville

Goodwill: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

Port Huron at Port Huron Northern

Goricki: Northern

Beard: Port Huron

Goodwill: Northern

Yuhas: Northern

Macomb Dakota at Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Dakota

Goodwill: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Roseville at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Roseville

Beard: South

Goodwill: South

Yuhas: South

Farmington at Troy

Goricki: Farmington

Beard: Troy

Goodwill: Farmington

Yuhas: Farmington

West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Adams

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Melvindale

Goricki: Crestwood

Beard: Melvindale

Goodwill: Crestwood

Yuhas: Crestwood

Records

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 41-19 overall, 4-0 best bets

Beard: 12-3 last week, 39-21 overall, 3-1 best bets

Goodwill: 11-4 last week, 40-20 overall, 4-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 43-17 overall, 4-0 best bets