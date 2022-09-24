Friday's high school football: Dakota rallies to 28-17 win over Chippewa Valley

Macomb – Ethan Hamby rallied Macomb Dakota back from a 17-14 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Chippewa Valley 28-17 Friday night, pushing its streak to four straight wins in the intense MAC Red rivalry.

Dakota (5-0) and ranked No. 8 in The News Super 20 poll – trailed No. 4 Chippewa Valley (4-1) 7-0 at halftime, failing to take advantage of multiple scoring opportunities.

Hamby, a senior quarterback, was at his best during the second half, connecting on 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards with seven of his tosses going to 6-foot-4 Owen Colpaert for 124 yards.

“We knew we came out slow in the first half and had to come out in the second half and score the ball to get the job done,” said Hamby who finished 15-of-21 for 218 yards, including a 11-yard TD pass to Colpaert for a 14-7 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

And, on Colpaert who finished with nine receptions for 150 yards?

“It’s just great to have him, I can just throw the ball to him and I know he’ll come down with it every time,” said Hamby of Colpaert. “Our O line played their butts off and I love them.”

Said Colpaert: “We came into halftime with no coaches in the locker room, we motivated ourselves and I’m proud of the whole team. I’m proud of the offensive line. They gave my quarterback time to throw the ball and he put it on me. Great job Ethan.”

And, while Dakota’s offensive line gave Hamby time to operate, the same can’t be said for Chippewa Valley’s offensive line for junior quarterback Andrew Schuster.

Dakota had allowed just 17 points all season and it showed why, constantly putting pressure on Schuster who connected on just 5-of-13 for 99 yards.

“We’ve been preparing for this game for six or seven months and I’m so proud of our offense and defense,” said Dakota defensive end Anthony Coleman. “We wanted to put pressure on their quarterback and didn’t want to allow their receivers to get open.”

Dakota held a 395-167 advantage in total yards with running back Joe Cacevic rushing for 173 yards and two TDs.

After Hamby scored on an 8-yard run to give Dakota a 21-17 lead with 4:22 remaining, Dakota forced a three-and-out, and Cacevic broke loose on the first play for 47 yards to set up his 4-yard TD for a 28-17 advantage with 1:32 left.

Chippewa Valley took a 7-0 lead when Schuster found Shamar Heard for a 33-yard TD in the opening quarter.

Dakota limited Chippewa Valley to 59 total yards in the first half. However, Schuster connected with Heard, who was the 100 and 200-meter state champion this past spring … and Dakota didn’t take advantage of its first-half opportunities.

Dakota actually held a 130-59 advantage in total yards and 26-15 edge in plays run.

Dakota had a chance to take the lead on the game’s opening drive following a 24-yard pass play from Hamby to Blake Garbarino on a third-and-12 to the 42, followed by a 29-yard run by Cacevic to the Chippewa Valley 29, but on fourth and 3, Calvin Watson was tackled a yard short by standout defensive tackle Anthony Wright to end the drive.

Then, Chippewa Valley punter Tarik Ahmetbasic flipped the field with a 57-yard punt after Dakota forced and three-and-out, and after Chippewa Valley’s defense forced a three-and-out of its own, Schuster had a short field to work with after a short punt and five plays later he hit Heard with the TD pass to end the 55-yard drive.

Dakota had a chance to pull even with Hamby connecting with Diandre Lawrence for 14 yards, then to Colpaert for 13 more to midfield, ultimately advancing to the Chippewa Valley 33 before a fumble by the running back on third and 2, followed by a dropped pass by a wide open receiver on a fourth and 7 at the 33.

Dakota cleaned up its mistakes and scored on consecutive drives to start the second half to take a 14-7 lead with Hamby hitting on 6-of-8 passes for 104 yards in the third quarter with Colpaert his main weapon.

On the first drive, which started at the Chippewa Valley 47 after Schuster attempted a pooch punt after a fake fourth down play and kicked it into a teammate.

Hamby connected with Colpaert on third down passes of 17 and 12 yards, leading to Joe Cacevic’s 13-yard TD run to pull Dakota even at 7.

Then, on Dakota’s next drive Hamby found Colpaert on a deep ball on the first play for 49 yards to the Chippewa Valley 31, then found him again down the left sideline for 13 yards to the 14 on a third down pass, setting up a 11-yard TD toss to Colpaert on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 14-7 lead.

Chippewa Valley answered just 34 seconds later with Schuster again finding Heard behind the Dakota secondary for 53 yards to set up Klement Krasniq’s 4-yard TD run to knot it up at 14.

Ahmetbasic kicked a 42-yard field goal with distance to spare to give Chippewa Valley a 17-14 cushion with 7:29 remaining before Hamby engineered a 80-yard, nine-play drive, ending with his 8-yard TD run with 4:22 remaining.

More games

Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy 22, Detroit Communication Media Arts 2: Ian Clay led the way with two touchdowns for Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy (1-4, 1-2 DPSL Gold). Jonathan Butler also had a touchdown for Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy. Detroit Communication Media Arts falls to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the DPSL Gold.

Detroit Northwestern 30, Detroit Cody 6: Kanye Howard had a stellar performance with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Detroit Northwestern (4-1, 2-1 DPSL Gold). Detroit Northwestern was also led by Noah Montgomery who had 146 rushing yards with a score. Jeff Fairchild and Xavier Jones also attacked the ground for 130 yards between them and Cartier Woods was a standout defensively for Detroit Northwestern with eight solo tackles and two sacks. Detroit Cody falls to 2-3 and 2-1 in the DPSL.

Detroit Pershing 56, Detroit Osborn 0: DeAngelio Hobbs and Fred Ealy both had two touchdowns a piece for Detroit Pershing (2-3, 1-2 DPSL Gold). Damir Orr had a fumble return for a touchdown defensively as well. Detroit Osborn has yet to score this season and falls to 0-4 (0-3 DPSL Gold).

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 34: KeRown Matthews put up one of the most impressive stat lines you’ll ever see with 411 yards and six touchdowns on just 17 carries for Detroit University Prep Science & Math (2-3, 1-1 MMAC). Five of Matthews’ touchdowns were longer than 50 yards, highlighted by a 91 yard score. Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy falls to 0-5 and 0-2 in the MMAC.

Hartland 48, Plymouth 20: Joseph Mattord was incredible with 168 rushing yards and six total touchdowns, including a punt return score for Hartland (3-2, 2-2 KLAA West). Jaxson Wilson had 101 receiving yards from quarterback Jamez Butzler who ended with 129 passing yards for Hartland. Jaxon McCaig had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown while defensively Orlando Daniels had 6.5 tackles for Plymouth (1-4, 1-3 KLAA West).

Livonia Stevenson 41, Wayne Memorial 0: ArJon Thompson led the scoring with two touchdowns and 53 yards rushing for Livonia Stevenson (3-2, 3-1 KLAA East). Alex Bowser, Aiden Nolan, and Luke Evanhoff all had rushing touchdowns for Livonia Stevenson while Aiden Nolan also added a receiving score on a pass from ArJon Thompson. Owen Reed had eight tackles defensively and Chuck Davidek added three tackles for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble for Livonia Stevenson as well. Darnell Johnson had 13 carries for 66 yards for Wayne Memorial (0-5, 0-4 KLAA East).

Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 14: Jacob Shank had a standout performance with 11 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, along with a punt return for a touchdown for Riverview (5-0, 4-0 Huron). Riverview also had a great showing from Max Lockhart who had 9 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central falls to 1-4 and 1-3 in the Huron.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 0: Tyler Griffin and Keegan Tackett led the way offensively with 143 and 128 yards respectively, along with two touchdowns each for St Clair Shores Lakeview (3-2, 2-1 MAC White). Austin Stockett also added on a touchdown pass offensively and two tackles for loss on the defensive side of the ball. Utica Ford falls to 0-5 and 0-3 in the MAC White.

Garden City 22, Thurston 21: RB Owen McGraw led the way with 17 carries for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns for Garden City (3-2, 3-1 Western Wayne). QB Nicholas Warren threw for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns for Thurston (0-5, 0-4 Western Wayne).

Royal Oak Shrine 23, Allen Park Cabrini 9: Senior RB Luke Thompson accounted for 2 rushing TDs and brought in one interception on the other side of the ball for Royal Oak Shrine (3-2, 3-1 Western Wayne). WR Josh Cairo brought in 2 interceptions to go along with 6 receptions and 80 yards for Royal Oak. Allen Park Cabrini (0-5, 0-4 Western Wayne).