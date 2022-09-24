HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 5

The Detroit News
FRIDAY

Charter League

Detroit Leadership Acad. at Romulus Summit Acad. North

Melvindale ABT 50, Southfield Bradford Academy 0 

Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Detroit Edison 20

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central at Detroit Southeastern

Detroit Denby at Detroit Renaissance, 4

Detroit Douglass at Detroit Communication Media Arts

Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Martin Luther King

Detroit Northwestern at Detroit Cody, 4

Detroit Osborn at Detroit Pershing, 4

Detroit Western at Detroit Cass Tech, 4

Downriver

Allen Park at Woodhaven

Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Southgate Anderson at Taylor

Trenton at Lincoln Park

Huron League

Grosse Ile at Monroe Jefferson

Milan at Flat Rock

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Riverview

New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport

KLAA

Brighton at Northville

Canton at Novi

Dearborn at Livonia Churchill

Dearborn Fordson at Belleville

Howell at Salem

Livonia Franklin at Westland John Glenn

Plymouth at Hartland

Wayne Memorial at Livonia Stevenson

Lakes Valley

Milford at Walled Lake Western

Walled Lake Central at Waterford Kettering

Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Northern

White Lake Lakeland at South Lyon

Dakota's Owen Colpaert pulls in a touchdown reception in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the 28-17 victory over Chippewa Valley High School in Macomb, Michigan on September 23, 2022.

MAC

Clawson at Hazel Park

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota

Eastpointe at Warren Fitzgerald

Gross Pointe North at Warren Woods Tower

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Utica

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Sterling Heights

Marysville at Marine City

New Haven at Madison Heights Madison

Port Huron Northern at Port Huron

Romeo at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Roseville at Grosse Pointe South

St. Clair at Madison Heights Lamphere

SCS South Lake at Clinton Township Clintondale

Uitca Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 11

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 0

Warren Cousino at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Warren Lincoln at Center Line

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep at Ecorse

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Pontiac 8

Berkely at Ferndale

Birmingham Seaholm at North Farmington

Farmington at Troy

Harper Woods at Rochester

Lake Orion at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Oak Park at Bloomfield Hills

Oxford at Clarkston

Royal Oak at Troy Athens

Southfield Arts and Technology at Birmingham Groves

West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Romulus

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Melvindale

Redford Thurston at Garden City

Redford Union at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Other

Addison 40, East Jackson 22

Allegan 22, South Haven 22

Angola (IN) 39, Goshen Fairfield (IN) 6

Ann Arbor Huron 40, Monroe 0

Armada 14, Almont 10

Bad Axe 1, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Battle Creek Central 20, Mattawan 17

Beal City 26, Evart 21

Beaverton 49, Pinconning 0

Belleville 56, Dearborn Fordson 7

Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14

Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8

Birmingham Seaholm 29, North Farmington 22

Bloomfield Hills 25, Oak Park 21

Boyne City 1, Kalkaska 0

Brighton 17, Northville 14

Brownstown Woodhaven 35, Allen Park 0

Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

Butler Eastside (IN) 54, LaGrange Prairie Heights (IN) 12

Byron Center 45, Greenville 7

Cadillac 19, Gaylord 9

Caledonia 50, Grandville 40

Calumet 55, Gwinn 0

Carson City-Crystal 48, St Charles 6

Cass City 20, Sandusky 14

Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28

Charlevoix 45, Tawas 0

Charlotte 36, Ionia 20

Cheboygan 60, Dansville 8

Chelsea 31, Adrian 7

Cincinnati Moeller (OH) 47, Cincinnati La Salle (OH) 14

Clare 49, Harrison 10

Clarkston 14, Oxford 3

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 13

Clawson 17, Hazel Park 14

Dearborn 38, Livonia Churchill 19

Dearborn Divine Child 15, Livonia Clarenceville 8

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 24, Romulus 6

Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6

Detroit Central 35, Detroit Southeastern 20

Detroit Martin Luther King 56, Detroit Henry Ford 0

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 34

DeWitt 38, Holt 8

Dundee 9, Brooklyn Columbia Central 7

East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 14

East Jordan 35, Maple City Glen Lake 9

Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21

Erie Mason 20, Sand Creek 14

Fenton 36, Holly 7

Ferndale 20, Berkley 11

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Bay City Central 21

Fowler 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 16

Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 0

Frankfort 27, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Gladstone 48, Marquette 21

Gladwin 58, Sanford Meridian 7

Goodrich 42, Corunna 7

Grand Blanc 28, East Lansing 21

Grand Ledge 34, Lansing Everett 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 21

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Northview 3

Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 2

Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Allendale 6

Grass Lake 36, Michigan Center 29

Grosse Pointe North 52, Warren Woods Tower 0

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 28, Utica 14

Hartland 48, Plymouth 20

Hastings 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20

Hopkins 56, Comstock Park 21

Howard City Tri County 42, Morley Stanwood 0

Hudson 56, Onsted 19

Hudsonville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14

Ida 27, Hillsdale 14

Ishpeming Westwood 22, Manistique 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Coldwater 0

Jenison 14, Grand Haven 6

Jonesville 67, Springport 8

Kent City 34, Lakeview 0

Kingsford 49, Escanaba 8

Laingsburg 33, Bath 20

Lake City 36, McBain 30

Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Harbor Springs 0

L'Anse 1, West Iron County 0

Lansing Waverly 41, Okemos 6

Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0

Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Ludington 34, Montague 14

Macomb Dakota 28, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28, Macomb Lutheran North 21

Manchester 40, Quincy 12

Marshall 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 22

Mason 28, Haslett 13

Midland 21, Traverse City Central 17

Mount Clemens 1, Detroit Public Safety Academy 0

Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 18

Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 14

Muskegon Oakridge 36, Fremont 8

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7

Negaunee 49, Ishpeming 14

New Boston Huron 48, Carleton Airport 6

Niles Brandywine 14, Dowagiac 12

North Branch 74, Hamtramck 6

North Muskegon 55, Hart 14

Novi 35, Canton 0

Ortonville Brandon 49, Owosso 8

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 54, Petersburg Summerfield 6

Ovid-Elsie 29, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Parma Western 27, Jackson Northwest 7

Petoskey 24, Alpena 20

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 53, Flint Powers Catholic 7

Port Huron Northern 14, Port Huron 7

Ravenna 19, Mason County Central 14

Richmond 20, Imlay City 0

Rochester 18, Harper Woods 12

Rochester Adams 35, West Bloomfield 18

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Alma 14

Saline 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 6

Southfield Arts & Technology 42, Birmingham Groves 7

St Clair Shores South Lake 22, Clinton Township Clintondale 20

St Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 32

St Joseph 13, Portage Central 12

Standish-Sterling 28, Millington 24

Sturgis 42, Otsego 6

Tecumseh 52, Ypsilanti Community 0

Temperance Bedford 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Toledo Ottawa Hills (OH) 35, Adrian Madison 7

Traverse City St Francis 42, Grayling 13

Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 0

Troy 16, Farmington 14

Troy Athens 30, Royal Oak 13

Ubly 66, Memphis 0

Union City 20, Homer 14

Vicksburg 31, Niles 14

Walled Lake Western 49, Milford 35

Warren Mott 40, Fraser 14

Waterford Mott 26, Walled Lake Northern 15

Whitehall 56, Manistee 0

Williamston 28, Fowlerville 7

Zeeland East 1, Holland 0

Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36

