Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 5
FRIDAY
Charter League
Detroit Leadership Acad. at Romulus Summit Acad. North
Melvindale ABT 50, Southfield Bradford Academy 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Detroit Edison 20
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central at Detroit Southeastern
Detroit Denby at Detroit Renaissance, 4
Detroit Douglass at Detroit Communication Media Arts
Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Martin Luther King
Detroit Northwestern at Detroit Cody, 4
Detroit Osborn at Detroit Pershing, 4
Detroit Western at Detroit Cass Tech, 4
Downriver
Allen Park at Woodhaven
Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Southgate Anderson at Taylor
Trenton at Lincoln Park
Huron League
Grosse Ile at Monroe Jefferson
Milan at Flat Rock
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Riverview
New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport
KLAA
Brighton at Northville
Canton at Novi
Dearborn at Livonia Churchill
Dearborn Fordson at Belleville
Howell at Salem
Livonia Franklin at Westland John Glenn
Plymouth at Hartland
Wayne Memorial at Livonia Stevenson
Lakes Valley
Milford at Walled Lake Western
Walled Lake Central at Waterford Kettering
Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Northern
White Lake Lakeland at South Lyon
MAC
Clawson at Hazel Park
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Macomb Dakota
Eastpointe at Warren Fitzgerald
Gross Pointe North at Warren Woods Tower
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Utica
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North at Sterling Heights
Marysville at Marine City
New Haven at Madison Heights Madison
Port Huron Northern at Port Huron
Romeo at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Roseville at Grosse Pointe South
St. Clair at Madison Heights Lamphere
SCS South Lake at Clinton Township Clintondale
Uitca Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 11
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 0
Warren Cousino at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Warren Lincoln at Center Line
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Prep at Ecorse
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Pontiac 8
Berkely at Ferndale
Birmingham Seaholm at North Farmington
Farmington at Troy
Harper Woods at Rochester
Lake Orion at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Oak Park at Bloomfield Hills
Oxford at Clarkston
Royal Oak at Troy Athens
Southfield Arts and Technology at Birmingham Groves
West Bloomfield at Rochester Adams
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Romulus
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Melvindale
Redford Thurston at Garden City
Redford Union at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Other
Addison 40, East Jackson 22
Allegan 22, South Haven 22
Angola (IN) 39, Goshen Fairfield (IN) 6
Ann Arbor Huron 40, Monroe 0
Armada 14, Almont 10
Bad Axe 1, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Battle Creek Central 20, Mattawan 17
Beal City 26, Evart 21
Beaverton 49, Pinconning 0
Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14
Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8
Boyne City 1, Kalkaska 0
Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12
Butler Eastside (IN) 54, LaGrange Prairie Heights (IN) 12
Byron Center 45, Greenville 7
Cadillac 19, Gaylord 9
Caledonia 50, Grandville 40
Calumet 55, Gwinn 0
Carson City-Crystal 48, St Charles 6
Cass City 20, Sandusky 14
Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28
Charlevoix 45, Tawas 0
Charlotte 36, Ionia 20
Cheboygan 60, Dansville 8
Chelsea 31, Adrian 7
Cincinnati Moeller (OH) 47, Cincinnati La Salle (OH) 14
Clare 49, Harrison 10
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 13
Dearborn Divine Child 15, Livonia Clarenceville 8
Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6
Detroit Central 35, Detroit Southeastern 20
Detroit Martin Luther King 56, Detroit Henry Ford 0
Detroit University Prep Science & Math 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 34
DeWitt 38, Holt 8
Dundee 9, Brooklyn Columbia Central 7
East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 14
East Jordan 35, Maple City Glen Lake 9
Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21
Erie Mason 20, Sand Creek 14
Fenton 36, Holly 7
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Bay City Central 21
Fowler 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 16
Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 0
Frankfort 27, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20
Gladstone 48, Marquette 21
Gladwin 58, Sanford Meridian 7
Goodrich 42, Corunna 7
Grand Blanc 28, East Lansing 21
Grand Ledge 34, Lansing Everett 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 21
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Northview 3
Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 2
Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Allendale 6
Grass Lake 36, Michigan Center 29
Hastings 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20
Hopkins 56, Comstock Park 21
Howard City Tri County 42, Morley Stanwood 0
Hudson 56, Onsted 19
Hudsonville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14
Ida 27, Hillsdale 14
Ishpeming Westwood 22, Manistique 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Coldwater 0
Jenison 14, Grand Haven 6
Jonesville 67, Springport 8
Kent City 34, Lakeview 0
Kingsford 49, Escanaba 8
Laingsburg 33, Bath 20
Lake City 36, McBain 30
Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Harbor Springs 0
L'Anse 1, West Iron County 0
Lansing Waverly 41, Okemos 6
Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0
Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Ludington 34, Montague 14
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28, Macomb Lutheran North 21
Manchester 40, Quincy 12
Marshall 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 22
Mason 28, Haslett 13
Midland 21, Traverse City Central 17
Mount Clemens 1, Detroit Public Safety Academy 0
Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 18
Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 14
Muskegon Oakridge 36, Fremont 8
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7
Negaunee 49, Ishpeming 14
New Boston Huron 48, Carleton Airport 6
Niles Brandywine 14, Dowagiac 12
North Branch 74, Hamtramck 6
North Muskegon 55, Hart 14
Ortonville Brandon 49, Owosso 8
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 54, Petersburg Summerfield 6
Ovid-Elsie 29, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Parma Western 27, Jackson Northwest 7
Petoskey 24, Alpena 20
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 53, Flint Powers Catholic 7
Ravenna 19, Mason County Central 14
Richmond 20, Imlay City 0
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Alma 14
Saline 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 6
St Clair Shores South Lake 22, Clinton Township Clintondale 20
St Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 32
St Joseph 13, Portage Central 12
Standish-Sterling 28, Millington 24
Sturgis 42, Otsego 6
Tecumseh 52, Ypsilanti Community 0
Temperance Bedford 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Toledo Ottawa Hills (OH) 35, Adrian Madison 7
Traverse City St Francis 42, Grayling 13
Ubly 66, Memphis 0
Union City 20, Homer 14
Vicksburg 31, Niles 14
Warren Mott 40, Fraser 14
Whitehall 56, Manistee 0
Williamston 28, Fowlerville 7
Zeeland East 1, Holland 0
Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36