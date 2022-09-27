Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Here are the Michigan high school volleyball rankings as of Sept. 19:
Division1
1. Birmingham Marian
2. Northville
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Hudsonville
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
7. Clarkston
8. Coopersville
9. Macomb Dakota
10. Rockford
Division 2
1. North Branch
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Marshall
8. Grand Rapids West Catholic
9. Cadillac
10. Frankenmuth
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. McBain
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Watervliet
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Traverse City St Francis
7. Cass City
8. Shelby
9. Bridgman
10. Kent City
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3. Athens
4. Battle Creek St Philip
5. Indian River Inland Lakes
6. Mendon
7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
8. Hillsdale Academy
9. Lansing Christian
10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian