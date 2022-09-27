The Detroit News

Here are the Michigan high school volleyball rankings as of Sept. 19:

Division1

1. Birmingham Marian

2. Northville

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Hudsonville

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

7. Clarkston

8. Coopersville

9. Macomb Dakota

10. Rockford

Division 2

1. North Branch

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Lake Odessa Lakewood

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Marshall

8. Grand Rapids West Catholic

9. Cadillac

10. Frankenmuth

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. McBain

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Watervliet

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Traverse City St Francis

7. Cass City

8. Shelby

9. Bridgman

10. Kent City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3. Athens

4. Battle Creek St Philip

5. Indian River Inland Lakes

6. Mendon

7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

8. Hillsdale Academy

9. Lansing Christian

10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Source: Michigan High School Athletic Association