Detroit News high school football picks, Week 6

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 6 of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit Cody at Detroit Southeastern

Goricki: Southeastern

Beard: Southeastern

Goodwill: Southeastern

Yuhas: Southeastern

Richmond at North Branch

Goricki: Richmond

Beard: North Branch

Goodwill: North Branch

Yuhas: North Branch

Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit U-D Jesuit

Goricki: U-D Jesuit

Beard: U-D Jesuit

Goodwill: Divine Child

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Detroit Catholic Central at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Mount Clemens at Melvindale ABT

Goricki: Mt. Clemens

Beard: Mt. Clemens

Goodwill: ABT

Yuhas: ABT

Detroit Leadership Academy at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Collegiate

Beard: Collegiate

Goodwill: Leadership

Yuhas: Collegiate

Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron

Goricki: Grosse Ile

Beard: Huron

Goodwill: Grosse Ile

Yuhas: Huron

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Franklin (best bet)

Goodwill: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin (best bet)

Hartland at Howell

Goricki: Howell

Beard: Hartland

Goodwill: Hartland

Yuhas: Hartland

Waterford Mott at Milford

Goricki: Mott

Beard: Milford

Goodwill: Mott

Yuhas: Milford

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Goodwill: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

St. Clair Shores South Lake at St. Clair

Goricki: St. Clair

Beard: South Lake

Goodwill: South Lake (best bet)

Yuhas: South Lake

Troy at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Seaholm

Beard: Seaholm

Goodwill: Seaholm

Yuhas: Seaholm

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston (best bet)

Beard: Clarkson

Goodwill: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Clawson at Center Line

Goricki: Clawson

Beard: Center Line

Goodwill: Center Line

Yuhas: Center Line

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 51-24 overall, 5-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 49-26 overall, 4-1 best bets

Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 49-26 overall, 5-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 54-21 overall, 5-0 best bets