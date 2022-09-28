Detroit News high school football picks, Week 6
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 6 of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit Cody at Detroit Southeastern
Goricki: Southeastern
Beard: Southeastern
Goodwill: Southeastern
Yuhas: Southeastern
Richmond at North Branch
Goricki: Richmond
Beard: North Branch
Goodwill: North Branch
Yuhas: North Branch
Dearborn Divine Child at Detroit U-D Jesuit
Goricki: U-D Jesuit
Beard: U-D Jesuit
Goodwill: Divine Child
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Detroit Catholic Central at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Mount Clemens at Melvindale ABT
Goricki: Mt. Clemens
Beard: Mt. Clemens
Goodwill: ABT
Yuhas: ABT
Detroit Leadership Academy at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Collegiate
Beard: Collegiate
Goodwill: Leadership
Yuhas: Collegiate
Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron
Goricki: Grosse Ile
Beard: Huron
Goodwill: Grosse Ile
Yuhas: Huron
Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Franklin (best bet)
Goodwill: Franklin
Yuhas: Franklin (best bet)
Hartland at Howell
Goricki: Howell
Beard: Hartland
Goodwill: Hartland
Yuhas: Hartland
Waterford Mott at Milford
Goricki: Mott
Beard: Milford
Goodwill: Mott
Yuhas: Milford
Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Goodwill: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
St. Clair Shores South Lake at St. Clair
Goricki: St. Clair
Beard: South Lake
Goodwill: South Lake (best bet)
Yuhas: South Lake
Troy at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Seaholm
Beard: Seaholm
Goodwill: Seaholm
Yuhas: Seaholm
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston (best bet)
Beard: Clarkson
Goodwill: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Clawson at Center Line
Goricki: Clawson
Beard: Center Line
Goodwill: Center Line
Yuhas: Center Line
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 51-24 overall, 5-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 49-26 overall, 4-1 best bets
Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 49-26 overall, 5-0 best bets
Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 54-21 overall, 5-0 best bets