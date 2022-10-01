Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 6
Charter League
Detroit Voyageur Prep 16, Detroit Edison 8
Romulus Summit Academy North 13, HW Chandler Park 0
Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Community, 4
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody at Detroit Southeastern
Detroit Central 45, Detroit Northwestern 6
Detroit Denby 14, Detroit East English 6
Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Western, 4
Detroit King 38, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Mumford at Detroit Cass Tech
Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Communication Media Arts 8
Downriver
Dearborn Edsel Ford at Allen Park
Lincoln Park at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Southgate Anderson 33, Gibraltar Carlson 28
Trenton 21, Woodhaven 14
Huron League
Flat Rock at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Carleton Airport 51, Monroe Jefferson 14
Riverview 42, Milan 7
KLAA
Belleville 56, Westland John Glenn 0
Brighton 41, Canton 21
Dearborn 1, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Fordson 31, Livonia Churchill 28
Hartland 33, Howell 13
Livonia Franklin 24, Livonia Stevenson 7
Northville 31, Salem 7
Novi 34, Plymouth 6
Lakes Valley
South Lyon at Waterford Kettering
South Lyon East at Walled Lake Central
Walled Lake Northern at White Lake Lakeland
Waterford Mott at Milford
MAC
Eastpointe at Warren Cousino
Fraser at Port Huron Northern
Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron
Grosse Pointe South at Utica Ford
Hazel Park at New Haven
Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Madison Heights Madison at Warren Lincoln
Marine City 37, Madison Heights Lamphere 14
Marysville at Clinton Township Clintondale
New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Utica Eisenhower
Port Huron at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Grosse Pointe North
SCS Lakeview at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
St. Clair Shores South Lake 28, St. Clair 8
Sterling Heights at Warren Mott
SH Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Utica at Roseville
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Prep at Detroit University Prep MS, 4
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale at Ferndale
Berkley 30, Royal Oak 7
Birmingham Groves 15, Harper Woods 12
Birmingham Seaholm 52, Troy 0
Clarkston 28, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
Lake Orion at West Bloomfield
North Farmington 28, Troy Athens 7
Pontiac at Farmington
Rochester 26, Oak Park 6
Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7
Southfield Arts and Technology at Bloomfield Hills
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Romulus
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Thurston
Garden City at Redford Union
Melvindale at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Other
Adrian at Pinckney
Armada 41, Wyoming 14
Almont at Croswell-Lexington
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at RH Lutheran Northwest
Ann Arbor Huron at Dexter
AT Academy of Pontiac 1, Detroit PSA 0 (forfeit)
Davison at Walled Lake Western
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Goodrich at Ortonville Brandon
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Allen Park Cabrini
Hamtramck at River Rouge
Livonia Clarenceville at Taylor
Lutheran Westland at DH Star International
Macomb Lutheran North at BH Cranbrook Kingswood
Mount Clemens at Melvindale ABT
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice
Otisville Lakeville Memorial at Benzie Central
Richmond at North Branch
Riverview Gabriel Richard at MH Bishop Foley
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Waterford Lakes
Saline at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Tecumseh at Jackson
Temperance Bedford 28, Monroe 14
U-D Jesuit 30, Dearborn Divine Child 22
Whitmore Lake at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian
Yale at Imlay City
Ypsilanti Community at Chelsea
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Skyline