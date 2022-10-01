HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 6

The Detroit News Staff
Charter League

Detroit Voyageur Prep 16, Detroit Edison 8

Romulus Summit Academy North 13, HW Chandler Park 0

Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Community, 4

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody at Detroit Southeastern

Detroit Central 45, Detroit Northwestern 6

Detroit Denby 14, Detroit East English 6

Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Western, 4

Detroit King 38, Detroit Renaissance 0

Detroit Mumford at Detroit Cass Tech

Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Communication Media Arts 8

Downriver

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Allen Park

Lincoln Park at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Southgate Anderson 33, Gibraltar Carlson 28

Trenton 21, Woodhaven 14

Huron League

Flat Rock at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Carleton Airport 51, Monroe Jefferson 14

Riverview 42, Milan 7

KLAA

Belleville 56, Westland John Glenn 0

Brighton 41, Canton 21

Dearborn 1, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Fordson 31, Livonia Churchill 28

Hartland 33, Howell 13

Livonia Franklin 24, Livonia Stevenson 7

Northville 31, Salem 7

Novi 34, Plymouth 6

Livonia Franklin wide receiver Tyler Garret, left, runs and is chased by Livonia Stevenson linebacker Owen Reed during the fourth quarter, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Franklin HS in Livonia, Mich. Franklin defeated Stevenson 24-7.

Lakes Valley

South Lyon at Waterford Kettering

South Lyon East at Walled Lake Central

Walled Lake Northern at White Lake Lakeland

Waterford Mott at Milford

MAC

Eastpointe at Warren Cousino

Fraser at Port Huron Northern

Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron

Grosse Pointe South at Utica Ford

Hazel Park at New Haven

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Madison Heights Madison at Warren Lincoln

Marine City 37, Madison Heights Lamphere 14

Marysville at Clinton Township Clintondale

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Utica Eisenhower

Port Huron at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Grosse Pointe North

SCS Lakeview at Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

St. Clair Shores South Lake 28, St. Clair 8

Sterling Heights at Warren Mott

SH Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Utica at Roseville

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Prep at Detroit University Prep MS, 4

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale at Ferndale

Berkley 30, Royal Oak 7

Birmingham Groves 15, Harper Woods 12

Birmingham Seaholm 52, Troy 0

Clarkston 28, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

Lake Orion at West Bloomfield

North Farmington 28, Troy Athens 7

Pontiac at Farmington

Rochester 26, Oak Park 6

Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7

Southfield Arts and Technology at Bloomfield Hills

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at Romulus

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Thurston

Garden City at Redford Union

Melvindale at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Other

Adrian at Pinckney

Armada 41, Wyoming 14 

Almont at Croswell-Lexington

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at RH Lutheran Northwest

Ann Arbor Huron at Dexter

AT Academy of Pontiac 1, Detroit PSA 0 (forfeit)

Davison at Walled Lake Western

Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Goodrich at Ortonville Brandon

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Allen Park Cabrini

Hamtramck at River Rouge

Livonia Clarenceville at Taylor

Lutheran Westland at DH Star International

Macomb Lutheran North at BH Cranbrook Kingswood

Mount Clemens at Melvindale ABT

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice

Otisville Lakeville Memorial at Benzie Central

Richmond at North Branch

Riverview Gabriel Richard at MH Bishop Foley

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Waterford Lakes

Saline at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Tecumseh at Jackson

Temperance Bedford 28, Monroe 14

U-D Jesuit 30, Dearborn Divine Child 22

Whitmore Lake at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian

Yale at Imlay City

Ypsilanti Community at Chelsea

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Skyline

