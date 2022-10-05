High school football picks, Week 7

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 7 of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit Northwestern at Detroit Pershing

Goricki: Pershing

Beard: Northwestern

Goodwill: Northwestern

Yuhas: Pershing

North Branch at Armada

Goricki: Armada

Beard: North Branch

Goodwill: North Branch

Yuhas: North Branch

River Rouge at Allen Park

Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)

Beard: River Rouge

Goodwill: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge (best bet)

Carleton Airport at Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview (best bet)

Goodwill: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Grosse Ile at Flat Rock

Goricki: Grosse Ile

Beard: Flat Rock

Goodwill: Grosse Ile

Yuhas: Grosse Ile

Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Goodwill: Churchill

Yuhas: Churchill

Walled Lake Western at Waterford Mott

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western

Yuhas: Mott

South Lyon East at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: East

Beard: East

Goodwill: East (best bet)

Yuhas: East

Northville at Hartland

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville

Goodwill: Northville

Yuhas: Hartland

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Romeo

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Goodwill: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Romeo

Utica Eisenhower at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Goodwill: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: South

Beard: South

Goodwill: South

Yuhas: South

Madison Heights Lamphere at St. Clair Shores South Lake

Goricki: South Lake

Beard: South Lake

Goodwill: South Lake

Yuhas: South Lake

Birmingham Groves at Rochester

Goricki: Rochester

Beard: Groves

Goodwill: Groves

Yuhas: Rochester

Detroit Country Day at Detroit U-D Jesuit

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Goodwill: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: U-D Jesuit

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 61-29 overall, 6-0 best bets

Beard: 14-1 last week, 63-27 overall, 5-1 best bets

Goodwill: 11-4 last week, 60-30 overall, 6-0 best bets

Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 67-23 overall, 6-0 best bets