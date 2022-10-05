High school football picks, Week 7
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 7 of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit Northwestern at Detroit Pershing
Goricki: Pershing
Beard: Northwestern
Goodwill: Northwestern
Yuhas: Pershing
North Branch at Armada
Goricki: Armada
Beard: North Branch
Goodwill: North Branch
Yuhas: North Branch
River Rouge at Allen Park
Goricki: River Rouge (best bet)
Beard: River Rouge
Goodwill: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge (best bet)
Carleton Airport at Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview (best bet)
Goodwill: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Grosse Ile at Flat Rock
Goricki: Grosse Ile
Beard: Flat Rock
Goodwill: Grosse Ile
Yuhas: Grosse Ile
Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Churchill
Goodwill: Churchill
Yuhas: Churchill
Walled Lake Western at Waterford Mott
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western
Yuhas: Mott
South Lyon East at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: East
Beard: East
Goodwill: East (best bet)
Yuhas: East
Northville at Hartland
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville
Goodwill: Northville
Yuhas: Hartland
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Romeo
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Goodwill: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Romeo
Utica Eisenhower at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Dakota
Beard: Dakota
Goodwill: Dakota
Yuhas: Dakota
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: South
Beard: South
Goodwill: South
Yuhas: South
Madison Heights Lamphere at St. Clair Shores South Lake
Goricki: South Lake
Beard: South Lake
Goodwill: South Lake
Yuhas: South Lake
Birmingham Groves at Rochester
Goricki: Rochester
Beard: Groves
Goodwill: Groves
Yuhas: Rochester
Detroit Country Day at Detroit U-D Jesuit
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Goodwill: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: U-D Jesuit
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 61-29 overall, 6-0 best bets
Beard: 14-1 last week, 63-27 overall, 5-1 best bets
Goodwill: 11-4 last week, 60-30 overall, 6-0 best bets
Yuhas: 13-2 last week, 67-23 overall, 6-0 best bets