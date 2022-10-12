High school football picks, Week 8

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 8 of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: King

Detroit Central vs. Detroit Southeastern

Goricki: Central

Beard: Central

Goodwill: Central

Yuhas: Central

Croswell-Lexington at North Branch

Goricki: North Branch

Beard: North Branch

Goodwill: Croswell-Lexington

Yuhas: North Branch

Warren De La Salle at River Rouge

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

White Lake Lakeland at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Carlson

Goodwill: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Woodhaven at Southgate Anderson

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Goodwill: Anderson

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Flat Rock at New Boston Huron

Goricki: Huron

Beard: Huron

Goodwill: Huron

Yuhas: Huron

Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Brother Rice

Beard: Country Day

Goodwill: Country Day (best bet)

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Livonia Franklin at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Goodwill: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Novi at Northville

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville

Goodwill: Northville

Yuhas: Northville

Waterford Mott at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Goodwill: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Milford at South Lyon East

Goricki: East

Beard: East

Goodwill: East

Yuhas: East

West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: A&T

Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington

Goricki: Seaholm

Beard: Seaholm (best bet)

Goodwill: Seaholm

Yuhas: Seaholm

Romeo at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Romeo (best bet)

Beard: Romeo

Goodwill: South

Yuhas: Romeo

Records

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 72-33 overall, 7-0 best bets

Beard: 9-6 last week, 72-33 overall, 6-1 best bets

Goodwill: 7-8 last week, 67-38 overall, 6-1 best bets

Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 75-30 overall, 7-0 best bets