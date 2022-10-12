High school football picks, Week 8
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 8 of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: King
Detroit Central vs. Detroit Southeastern
Goricki: Central
Beard: Central
Goodwill: Central
Yuhas: Central
Croswell-Lexington at North Branch
Goricki: North Branch
Beard: North Branch
Goodwill: Croswell-Lexington
Yuhas: North Branch
Warren De La Salle at River Rouge
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
White Lake Lakeland at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Carlson
Goodwill: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Woodhaven at Southgate Anderson
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Goodwill: Anderson
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Flat Rock at New Boston Huron
Goricki: Huron
Beard: Huron
Goodwill: Huron
Yuhas: Huron
Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Brother Rice
Beard: Country Day
Goodwill: Country Day (best bet)
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Livonia Franklin at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Goodwill: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Novi at Northville
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville
Goodwill: Northville
Yuhas: Northville
Waterford Mott at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Goodwill: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Milford at South Lyon East
Goricki: East
Beard: East
Goodwill: East
Yuhas: East
West Bloomfield at Southfield A&T
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: A&T
Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington
Goricki: Seaholm
Beard: Seaholm (best bet)
Goodwill: Seaholm
Yuhas: Seaholm
Romeo at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Romeo (best bet)
Beard: Romeo
Goodwill: South
Yuhas: Romeo
Records
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 72-33 overall, 7-0 best bets
Beard: 9-6 last week, 72-33 overall, 6-1 best bets
Goodwill: 7-8 last week, 67-38 overall, 6-1 best bets
Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 75-30 overall, 7-0 best bets