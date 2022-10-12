Metro Detroit boys soccer: Riverview star on verge of history; back row keys Country Day

Suhaib Sharha

Special to The Detroit News

When asked about who has contributed the most to the team’s success this year, Riverview head coach Ben Zolynsky raved about his star forward, Denin Oglecevac.

“(Denin’s) a hardworking kid that just wants to be playing soccer all the time,” Zolynsky said, highlighting Oglecevac’s commitment to just getting better every time he steps foot on the practice field.

Saying Oglecevac is terrific on the field is clearly an understatement. He has 40 goals on the season through games played to Oct. 12 and Zolynsky doesn't see an end in sight to his production.

“Our attack is pretty lethal when it comes to having him near goal,” Zolynsky said. “He has scored or assisted in 19 out of our 21 games, and he has scored in 17 of those games.

Oglecevac, a 6-2 junior forward, is two goals away from breaking the single season school record.

Detroit Country Day's back row keys offense

Country Day coach Steve Bossert loves the way his team is moving the ball offensively and he believes it all starts from the back.

“We play a really nice brand of soccer, we like to possess the ball and build are way up the pitch," Bossart said. “We rely on our guys in the backline to be able to move the ball around quickly and turn defense into offense."

Bossart says senior captain Gabe Hunter "makes it easier to play out the back.”

Bossert raved about Hunter's improvement on the ball, and he pointed out that they “rely a lot on passing the ball back to him to recycle possession” highlighting the impact he makes on turning defense into offense.

While Hunter mans the heart of the defense, Country Day is led by two talented players up front in senior striker Ben Farah and attacking midfielder Zach Rodger, who has 11 assists.

“That’s one of the biggest strengths of our offense, it’s that we don’t solely rely on one guy rather we have multiple guys that can step up and carry the load on any given day," Bossert said.

“(Farah) plays at a higher pace and is more dynamic as a player, whereas Rodger is a more technical and more skillful player."

With Farah and Roger leading the way up front and Hunter manning the defense, Country Day look to bounce back after last season’s heartbreaking loss in the district finals and that is something Bossert believes his team is capable of doing.

“This team probably passes better than any team that I’ve had, including the 2018 state championship team,” Bossert said..

Parma Western’s midfield key to undefeated start

Parma Western has had a fantastic start to the season. Parma Western coach Scott Watterson highlighted his team’s selflessness and experience as two of the biggest factors to their success this season.

“We have a group of guys who have bought into the way we played a couple of years ago and they have showed a great ability working together as a team," Watterson said.

Watterson also highlighted how well-rounded his team is stating while they do score a lot of goals (78), it's still great on the defensive side (six goals allowed) as well.

“We don’t have one superstar,” Watterson said. “For as long as I’ve coached, I’ve always lived by the statement, you win the midfield you win the game.”

This midfield trio is led by brothers Wittaker and Roarke Watterson. Wittaker is a more defensive midfielder whereas Roarke plays more attacking and helps unlock the offense for this team. Roarke also leads the team in assists.

The third player in this midfield trio is senior Kellen Eva, who’s a mixture of both Roarke and Wittaker. Watterson says of Eva: “He’s a good visionary player, and he is very strong and confident on the ball.”

Suhaib Sharha is a freelance writer.