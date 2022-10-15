Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 8
Charter League
Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, HW Chandler Park 12
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit King, at Wayne State
Detroit Central 31, Detroit Southeastern 14
Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Western, 4
Downriver
Allen Park at Trenton
Dearborn Edsel Ford at Wyandotte Roosevelt
Lincoln Park at Taylor
Woodhaven at Southgate
Huron League
Carleton Airport at Milan
Flat Rock at New Boston Huron
Riverview at Grosse Ile
KLAA
Brighton at Howell
Dearborn at Dearborn Fordson
Livonia Franklin at Belleville
Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Churchill
Novi at Northville
Plymouth at Salem
Wayne Memorial at Westland John Glenn
Lakes Valley
Milford at South Lyon East
Walled Lake Northern at Walled Lake Central
Walled Lake Western at Waterford Kettering
Waterford Mott at South Lyon
MAC
Clawson at Madison Heights Lamphere
Eastpointe at Port Huron Northern
Grosse Pointe North at Sterling Heights
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Warren Cousino
Hazel Park at St. Clair
Macomb Dakota at Utica Ford
Madison Heights Madison at CT Clintondale
Marine City at Center Line
Marysville at Warren Lincoln
Port Huron at Warren Fitzgerald
Romeo at Grosse Pointe South
Roseville at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at St. Clair Shores Lakeview
St. Clair Shores South Lake at New Haven
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Fraser
Utica Eisenhower at Utica
Warren Mott at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Warren Woods Tower at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North
OAA
Berkely at Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington
Ferndale at Pontiac
Harper Woods at Rochester Adams
Lake Orion at North Farmington
Oxford at Bloomfield Hills
Rochester at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Royal Oak at Auburn Hills Avondale
Troy Athens at Troy
West Bloomfield at Southfield Arts and Technology
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood at DH Annapolis
Garden City at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Romulus at Melvindale
Redford Thurston at Redford Union
Other
Allen Park Cabrini at Waterford Lakes
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Macomb Lutheran North
Armada at Richmond
A&T Academy of Pontiac at Southfield Bradford Academy
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day
BH Cranbrook Kingswood at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Burton Bentley at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Burton Madison Academy at Ypsilanti Community
Chelsea at Edwardsburg
Clarkston at Lapeer
Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Royal Oak Shrine
Croswell-Lexington at North Branch
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 1, Hamtramck 0 (Forfeit)
Detroit Community at Mount Clemens
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Montrose
Detroit Old Redford at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Melvindale ABT, 4
Grand Blanc at Davison
Lutheran Westland at Ecorse
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Whitmore Lake
Monroe at Ann Arbor Pioneer
Monroe Jefferson at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Oak Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Pinckney at Detroit U-D Jesuit
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Dearborn Divine Child
Saline at Dexter
Sturgis at Adrian
Tecumseh at Livonia Clarenceville
Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Skyline
Warren De La Salle Collegiate at River Rouge
White Lake Lakeland at Gibraltar Carlson
Yale at Almont
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Huron