Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 8

The Detroit News Staff

Charter League

Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, HW Chandler Park 12

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit King, at Wayne State

Detroit Central 31, Detroit Southeastern 14

Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Western, 4

Downriver

Allen Park at Trenton

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Lincoln Park at Taylor

Woodhaven at Southgate

Huron League

Carleton Airport at Milan

Flat Rock at New Boston Huron

Riverview at Grosse Ile

KLAA

Brighton at Howell

Dearborn at Dearborn Fordson

Livonia Franklin at Belleville

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Churchill

Novi at Northville

Plymouth at Salem

Wayne Memorial at Westland John Glenn

Lakes Valley

Milford at South Lyon East

Walled Lake Northern at Walled Lake Central

Walled Lake Western at Waterford Kettering

Waterford Mott at South Lyon

MAC

Clawson at Madison Heights Lamphere

Eastpointe at Port Huron Northern

Grosse Pointe North at Sterling Heights

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse at Warren Cousino

Hazel Park at St. Clair

Macomb Dakota at Utica Ford

Madison Heights Madison at CT Clintondale

Marine City at Center Line

Marysville at Warren Lincoln

Port Huron at Warren Fitzgerald

Romeo at Grosse Pointe South

Roseville at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

St. Clair Shores South Lake at New Haven

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Fraser

Utica Eisenhower at Utica

Warren Mott at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Warren Woods Tower at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

OAA

Berkely at Birmingham Groves

Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington

Ferndale at Pontiac

Harper Woods at Rochester Adams

Lake Orion at North Farmington

Oxford at Bloomfield Hills

Rochester at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Royal Oak at Auburn Hills Avondale

Troy Athens at Troy

West Bloomfield at Southfield Arts and Technology

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood at DH Annapolis

Garden City at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Romulus at Melvindale

Redford Thurston at Redford Union

Other

Allen Park Cabrini at Waterford Lakes

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Macomb Lutheran North

Armada at Richmond

A&T Academy of Pontiac at Southfield Bradford Academy

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day

BH Cranbrook Kingswood at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Burton Bentley at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Burton Madison Academy at Ypsilanti Community

Chelsea at Edwardsburg

Clarkston at Lapeer

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Royal Oak Shrine

Croswell-Lexington at North Branch

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 1, Hamtramck 0 (Forfeit)

Detroit Community at Mount Clemens

Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Montrose

Detroit Old Redford at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Detroit Public Safety Academy at Melvindale ABT, 4

Grand Blanc at Davison

Lutheran Westland at Ecorse

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Whitmore Lake

Monroe at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Monroe Jefferson at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Oak Park at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Pinckney at Detroit U-D Jesuit

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Dearborn Divine Child

Saline at Dexter

Sturgis at Adrian

Tecumseh at Livonia Clarenceville

Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Skyline

Warren De La Salle Collegiate at River Rouge

White Lake Lakeland at Gibraltar Carlson

Yale at Almont

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Huron