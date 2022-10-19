High school football picks, Week 9

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the Michigan high school football season.

Allen Park at Southgate Anderson

Goricki: Southgate

Beard: Southgate

Goodwill: Southgate

Yuhas: Southgate

Woodhaven at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Carlson

Goodwill: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Livonia Clarenceville at Flat Rock

Goricki: Flat Rock

Beard: Flat Rock

Goodwill: Flat Rock

Yuhas: Flat Rock

Dexter at Chelsea

Goricki: Dexter

Beard: Dexter

Goodwill: Dexter (best bet)

Yuhas: Dexter

Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Seaholm

Goodwill: Seaholm

Yuhas: Groves

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Goricki: South (best bet)

Beard: South

Goodwill: North

Yuhas: North

Saline at Lake Orion

Goricki: Lake Orion

Beard: Saline

Goodwill: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Livonia Stevenson at Hartland

Goricki: Stevenson

Beard: Hartland

Goodwill: Hartland

Yuhas: Hartland

Dearborn at Novi

Goricki: Dearborn

Beard: Dearborn

Goodwill: Dearborn

Yuhas: Novi

South Lyon at South Lyon East

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Goodwill: East

Yuhas: South Lyon

River Rouge at Southfield A&T

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: A&T

Goodwill: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Utica Eisenhower at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Romeo at Grand Blanc

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Goodwill: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

Ferndale at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Goricki: Lake Shore

Beard: Ferndale

Goodwill: Lake Shore

Yuhas: Ferndale

Marine City at Durand

Goricki: Marine City

Beard: Marine City

Goodwill: Durand

Yuhas: Marine City

Records

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 83-37 overall, 8-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 82-38 overall, 6-2 best bets

Goodwill: 8-7 last week, 75-45 overall, 6-2 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 84-36 overall, 8-0 best bets