High school football picks, Week 9
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the Michigan high school football season.
Allen Park at Southgate Anderson
Goricki: Southgate
Beard: Southgate
Goodwill: Southgate
Yuhas: Southgate
Woodhaven at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Carlson
Goodwill: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Livonia Clarenceville at Flat Rock
Goricki: Flat Rock
Beard: Flat Rock
Goodwill: Flat Rock
Yuhas: Flat Rock
Dexter at Chelsea
Goricki: Dexter
Beard: Dexter
Goodwill: Dexter (best bet)
Yuhas: Dexter
Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Groves
Beard: Seaholm
Goodwill: Seaholm
Yuhas: Groves
Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North
Goricki: South (best bet)
Beard: South
Goodwill: North
Yuhas: North
Saline at Lake Orion
Goricki: Lake Orion
Beard: Saline
Goodwill: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Livonia Stevenson at Hartland
Goricki: Stevenson
Beard: Hartland
Goodwill: Hartland
Yuhas: Hartland
Dearborn at Novi
Goricki: Dearborn
Beard: Dearborn
Goodwill: Dearborn
Yuhas: Novi
South Lyon at South Lyon East
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Goodwill: East
Yuhas: South Lyon
River Rouge at Southfield A&T
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: A&T
Goodwill: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Utica Eisenhower at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Romeo at Grand Blanc
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Goodwill: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
Ferndale at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Goricki: Lake Shore
Beard: Ferndale
Goodwill: Lake Shore
Yuhas: Ferndale
Marine City at Durand
Goricki: Marine City
Beard: Marine City
Goodwill: Durand
Yuhas: Marine City
Records
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 83-37 overall, 8-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 82-38 overall, 6-2 best bets
Goodwill: 8-7 last week, 75-45 overall, 6-2 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 84-36 overall, 8-0 best bets