Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 9
Thursday
Charter League
Michigan Collegiate 57, Warren Lincoln 0
Friday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Central at Detroit Cody, 4
Downriver
Allen Park at Southgate Anderson
Taylor at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Woodhaven at Gibraltar Carlson
Wyandotte at Trenton
KLAA
Dearborn at Novi
Dearborn Fordson 26, Plymouth 14
Livonia Churchill at Canton
Livonia Franklin at Northville
Livonia Stevenson at Hartland
Westland John Glenn at Howell
Lakes Valley
South Lyon at South Lyon East
Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Western
White Lake Lakeland at Milford
MAC
Eastpointe at Center Line
Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North
Mac. L’Anse Creuse North at Har.Township L’Anse Creuse
Marysville at Port Huron
Port Huron Northern at St. Clair
Warren Cousino at Sterling Heights
Warren Mott at Warren Woods Tower
OAA
Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves
Bloomfield Hills at North Farmington
Clarkston at Oak Park, 6
Other
Almont at Goodrich
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 35, Lutheran Westland 8
Ann Arbor Huron at Holt
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Pinckney
Ann Arbor Skyline at Adrian Madison
Armada at Flint Kearsley
Auburn Hills Avondale at Warren Fitzgerald
Bad Axe 1, Hamtramck 0 (Forfeit)
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, Berkley 0
Clarkston Everest Collegiate at RH Lutheran Northwest
Cincinnati Moeller (OH) at Detroit King
Davison at Lapeer
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Carleton Airport
Detroit Cass Tech 33, Brother Rice at B. Hills 14
Detroit CMA at Royal Oak Shrine
Detroit Community 46, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit East English at Dearborn Divine Child
Detroit Edison at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Detroit Henry Ford at Grosse Ile
Detroit Leadership Academy at Milan
Detroit Mumford at Macomb Dakota
Detroit Pershing at Clawson
Detroit University Prep at Hazel Park
Detroit Univ. Prep Math and Science at Allen Park Cabrini
Dexter at Chelsea
Ecorse at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Fenton at Walled Lake Northern
Ferndale at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Fraser at Troy
Garden City at Pontiac
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at New Haven
Harper Woods Chandler Park at SCS South Lake
Livonia Clarenceville at Flat Rock
Macomb Lutheran North at Yale
Madison Heights Lamphere at Royal Oak
Madison Heights Madison at Potterville
Marine City at Durand
Marlette at Waterford Our Lake of the Lakes
Melvindale at Lincoln Park
Melvindale ABT 38, Memphis 6
Monroe at Riverview
Monroe Jefferson at Erie Mason
New Baltimore Anchor Bay at RH Stoney Creek
New Boston Huron at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Oxford at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Richmond at Clinton Township Clintondale
River Rouge at Southfield Arts and Technology
Rochester at Detroit Renaissance
Rochester Adams at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Romeo at Grand Blanc
Romulus Summit Academy North at DH Annapolis
Roseville at Harper Woods
Saline at Lake Orion
Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Southeastern
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at Mount Clemens
Swartz Creek at Redford Thurston
Temperance Bedford 1, Detroit Western 0 (Forfeit)
Utica at Farmington
Utica Eisenhower at West Bloomfield
Utica Ford at Troy Athens
Whitmore Lake at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ypsilanti Community