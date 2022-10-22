Michigan high school football scoreboard: Week 9

The Detroit News Staff

The Detroit News

Thursday

Charter League

Michigan Collegiate 57, Warren Lincoln 0

Friday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Central at Detroit Cody, 4

Downriver

Allen Park at Southgate Anderson

Taylor at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Woodhaven at Gibraltar Carlson

Wyandotte at Trenton

KLAA

Dearborn at Novi

Dearborn Fordson 26, Plymouth 14

Livonia Churchill at Canton

Livonia Franklin at Northville

Livonia Stevenson at Hartland

Westland John Glenn at Howell

Lakes Valley

South Lyon at South Lyon East

Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Western

White Lake Lakeland at Milford

MAC

Eastpointe at Center Line

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Mac. L’Anse Creuse North at Har.Township L’Anse Creuse

Marysville at Port Huron

Port Huron Northern at St. Clair

Warren Cousino at Sterling Heights

Warren Mott at Warren Woods Tower

OAA

Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves

Bloomfield Hills at North Farmington

Clarkston at Oak Park, 6

Other

Almont at Goodrich

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 35, Lutheran Westland 8

Ann Arbor Huron at Holt

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Pinckney

Ann Arbor Skyline at Adrian Madison

Armada at Flint Kearsley

Auburn Hills Avondale at Warren Fitzgerald

Bad Axe 1, Hamtramck 0 (Forfeit)

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, Berkley 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at RH Lutheran Northwest

Cincinnati Moeller (OH) at Detroit King

Davison at Lapeer

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Carleton Airport

Detroit Cass Tech 33, Brother Rice at B. Hills 14

Detroit CMA at Royal Oak Shrine

Detroit Community 46, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit East English at Dearborn Divine Child

Detroit Edison at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Detroit Henry Ford at Grosse Ile

Detroit Leadership Academy at Milan

Detroit Mumford at Macomb Dakota

Detroit Pershing at Clawson

Detroit University Prep at Hazel Park

Detroit Univ. Prep Math and Science at Allen Park Cabrini

Dexter at Chelsea

Ecorse at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Fenton at Walled Lake Northern

Ferndale at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Fraser at Troy

Garden City at Pontiac

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at New Haven

Harper Woods Chandler Park at SCS South Lake

Livonia Clarenceville at Flat Rock

Macomb Lutheran North at Yale

Madison Heights Lamphere at Royal Oak

Madison Heights Madison at Potterville

Marine City at Durand

Marlette at Waterford Our Lake of the Lakes

Melvindale at Lincoln Park

Melvindale ABT 38, Memphis 6

Monroe at Riverview

Monroe Jefferson at Erie Mason

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at RH Stoney Creek

New Boston Huron at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Oxford at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Richmond at Clinton Township Clintondale

River Rouge at Southfield Arts and Technology

Rochester at Detroit Renaissance

Rochester Adams at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Romeo at Grand Blanc

Romulus Summit Academy North at DH Annapolis

Roseville at Harper Woods

Saline at Lake Orion

Southfield Bradford Academy at Detroit Southeastern

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at Mount Clemens

Swartz Creek at Redford Thurston

Temperance Bedford 1, Detroit Western 0 (Forfeit)

Utica at Farmington

Utica Eisenhower at West Bloomfield

Utica Ford at Troy Athens

Whitmore Lake at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ypsilanti Community