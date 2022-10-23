Michigan high school football playoffs: Pairings for 2022 state tournament

The Detroit News

Here are the brackets and matchups in all eight divisions for the Michigan High School Athletic Association football state playoffs, which begin with district semifinals on Friday and Saturday.

Division 1

REGION 1

District 1

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)

Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

District 2

Grand Ledge (7-2) at Brighton (8-1)

Hartland (6-3) at Holt (6-3)

REGION 2

District 1

Grand Blanc (4-5) at Davison (8-1)

Lapeer (7-2) at Clarkston (7-2)

District 2

Lake Orion (4-5) at Rochester Adams (8-1)

Rochester (5-4) at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4)

REGION 3

District 1

Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) at Belleville (9-0)

Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) at Saline (7-2)

District 2

Novi (5-4) at Northville (7-2)

Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) at Dearborn (7-2)

REGION 4

District 1

Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Troy (7-2) at Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2)

District 2

Utica Eisenhower (6-3) at Macomb Dakota (9-0)

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)

Division 2

REGION 1

District 1

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Traverse City Central (5-4) at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)

District 2

Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)

East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

REGION 2

District 1

Swartz Creek (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

Saginaw Heritage (7-2) at Waterford Mott (7-2)

District 2

Milford (5-4) at Dexter (9-0)

South Lyon (6-3) at South Lyon East (7-2)

REGION 3

District 1

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) at Livonia Franklin (8-1)

Farmington (6-3) at Temperance Bedford (7-2)

District 2

Ferndale (5-4) at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2)

Warren Mott (5-4) at Birmingham Groves (6-3)

REGION 4

District 1

Warren Cousino (6-3) at Roseville (7-2)

Grosse Pointe South (6-3) at Warren De La Salle (8-1)

District 2

St. Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-4) at Port Huron (7-2)

Division 3

REGION 1

District 1

Gaylord (6-3) at Mount Pleasant (8-1)

Cadillac (5-4) at DeWitt (6-3)

District 2

Holly (4-5) at Fenton (7-2)

Haslett (6-3) at Linden (5-4)

REGION 2

District 1

Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St. Joseph (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

Parma Western (6-3) at Jackson (5-4)

District 2

New Boston Huron (6-3) at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1)

Southgate Anderson (5-4) at Trenton (8-1)

REGION 4

District 1

Detroit Renaissance (4-5) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)

Birmingham Brother Rice (3-5) at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3)

District 2

Allen Park (5-4) at Grosse Pointe North (8-1)

River Rouge (5-3) at Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3)

Division 4

REGION 1

District 1

Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)

Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)

District 2

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4)

REGION 2

District 1

Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1)

Chelsea (5-4) at Charlotte (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) at Goodrich (8-1)

Freeland (7-2) at North Branch (8-1)

District 2

Marysville (5-4) at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2)

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (3-5) at Croswell-Lexington (7-2)

REGION 4

District 1

Adrian (5-4) at Riverview (9-0)

Carleton Airport (7-2) at Tecumseh (9-0)

District 2

Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) at Redford Union (9-0)

Garden City (6-3) at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2)

Division 5

REGION 1

District 1

Ogemaw Heights (7-2) at Gladwin (9-0)

Kingsley (7-2) at Kingsford (6-3)

District 2

Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1)

Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

REGION 2

District 1

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

District 2

Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

Williamston (7-2) at Corunna (7-2)

REGION 3

District 1

Birch Run (5-4) at Frankenmuth (9-0)

Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)

District 2

Yale (5-4) at Marine City (7-2)

Flint Hamady (8-1) at Armada (7-2)

REGION 4

District 1

Dundee (6-3) at Flat Rock (6-3)

Grosse Ile (5-4) at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2)

District 2

Detroit Southeastern (6-3) at Detroit Country Day (5-3)

St. Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3)

Division 6

REGION 1

District 1

Houghton (6-3) at Negaunee (9-0)

Calumet (6-3) at Menominee (5-4)

District 2

Elk Rapids (6-3) at Gladstone (7-2)

Manistee (6-3) at Boyne City (9-0)

REGION 2

District 1

Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)

Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

District 2

Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Millington (8-1)

Clare (5-4) at Standish-Sterling (7-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

District 2

Lansing Catholic (4-5) at Durand (9-0)

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Almont (6-3)

REGION 4

District 1

Ida (4-5) at Clinton (9-0)

Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) at Ecorse (8-1)

District 2

Clawson (5-4) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0)

Detroit Northwestern (6-3) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)

Division 7

REGION 1

District 1

L'Anse (4-5) at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0)

Benzie Central (3-6) at Charlevoix (8-1)

District 2

Lake City (5-4) at Ithaca (8-1)

Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)

REGION 2

District 1

Burton Bendle (4-5) at New Lothrop (7-2)

Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)

District 2

Cass City (5-4) at Montrose (6-3)

Bad Axe (6-3) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)

Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)

District 2

Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)

Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)

REGION 4

District 1

Erie Mason (6-3) at Napoleon (9-0)

Grass Lake (5-4) at Manchester (5-4)

District 2

Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) at Detroit Central (9-0)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-5)

Division 8

REGION 1

District 1

Ishpeming (4-5) at Iron Mountain (8-1)

Bark River-Harris (7-2) at St. Ignace (7-2)

District 2

East Jordan (5-4) at Frankfort (8-1)

McBain (5-4) at Evart (8-1)

REGION 2

District 1

White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)

Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

District 2

Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) at Ubly (9-0)

Harbor Beach (8-1) at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1)

REGION 3

District 1

Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)

White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3)

District 2

Addison (5-4) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0)

Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3)

REGION 4

District 1

Marlette (5-4) at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2)

Flint Beecher (4-4) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3)

District 2

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5)

Detroit Community (5-4) at Mount Clemens (7-2)