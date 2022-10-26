High school football picks, pre-districts

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Novi at Northville

Goricki: Northville

Beard: Northville (best bet)

Goodwill: Northville

Yuhas: Northville

Detroit Catholic Central at Dearborn

Goricki: C.C.

Beard: C.C.

Goodwill: C.C.

Yuhas: C.C. (best bet)

Detroit Cass Tech at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Troy at Southfield A&T

Goricki: A&T

Beard: A&T

Goodwill: A&T

Yuhas: A&T

Chippewa Valley at Romeo

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Goodwill: Romeo

Yuhas: Romeo

South Lyon at South Lyon East

Goricki: East

Beard: South Lyon

Goodwill: East

Yuhas: South Lyon

Warren Cousino at Roseville

Goricki: Roseville (best bet)

Beard: Roseville

Goodwill: Roseville

Yuhas: Roseville

Grosse Pointe South at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

River Rouge at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: River Rouge

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Croswell-Lexington

Goricki: St. Mary's

Beard: St. Mary's

Goodwill: Cros-Lex

Yuhas: Cros-Lex

Carleton Airport at Tecumseh

Goricki: Tecumseh

Beard: Tecumseh

Goodwill: Tecumseh

Yuhas: Tecumseh

Garden City at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Goodwill: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Goricki: Notre Dame Prep

Beard: Notre Dame Prep

Goodwill: South Lake

Yuhas: Notre Dame Prep

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Monroe St. Mary C.C.

Goricki: SMCC

Beard: SMCC

Goodwill: Liggett (best bet)

Yuhas: Liggett

Melvindale ABT at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Goricki: Gabriel Richard

Beard: Gabriel Richard

Goodwill: ABT

Yuhas: Gabriel Richard

Records

Goricki: 7-8 last week, 90-45 overall, 9-0 best bets

Beard: 11-4 last week, 93-42 overall 7-2 best bets

Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 85-50 overall, 7-2 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 93-42 overall, 9-0 best bets