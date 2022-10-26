High school football picks, pre-districts
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Novi at Northville
Goricki: Northville
Beard: Northville (best bet)
Goodwill: Northville
Yuhas: Northville
Detroit Catholic Central at Dearborn
Goricki: C.C.
Beard: C.C.
Goodwill: C.C.
Yuhas: C.C. (best bet)
Detroit Cass Tech at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Troy at Southfield A&T
Goricki: A&T
Beard: A&T
Goodwill: A&T
Yuhas: A&T
Chippewa Valley at Romeo
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Goodwill: Romeo
Yuhas: Romeo
South Lyon at South Lyon East
Goricki: East
Beard: South Lyon
Goodwill: East
Yuhas: South Lyon
Warren Cousino at Roseville
Goricki: Roseville (best bet)
Beard: Roseville
Goodwill: Roseville
Yuhas: Roseville
Grosse Pointe South at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
River Rouge at Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: River Rouge
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Croswell-Lexington
Goricki: St. Mary's
Beard: St. Mary's
Goodwill: Cros-Lex
Yuhas: Cros-Lex
Carleton Airport at Tecumseh
Goricki: Tecumseh
Beard: Tecumseh
Goodwill: Tecumseh
Yuhas: Tecumseh
Garden City at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Goodwill: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
St. Clair Shores South Lake at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Goricki: Notre Dame Prep
Beard: Notre Dame Prep
Goodwill: South Lake
Yuhas: Notre Dame Prep
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Monroe St. Mary C.C.
Goricki: SMCC
Beard: SMCC
Goodwill: Liggett (best bet)
Yuhas: Liggett
Melvindale ABT at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Goricki: Gabriel Richard
Beard: Gabriel Richard
Goodwill: ABT
Yuhas: Gabriel Richard
Records
Goricki: 7-8 last week, 90-45 overall, 9-0 best bets
Beard: 11-4 last week, 93-42 overall 7-2 best bets
Goodwill: 10-5 last week, 85-50 overall, 7-2 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 93-42 overall, 9-0 best bets