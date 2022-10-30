Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals

The Detroit News

Here are matchups for the district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times to be announced.

Division 1

Region 1

Caledonia (9-1) at Rockford (10-0)

Grand Ledge (8-2) at Holt (7-3)

Region 2

Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1)

Rochester (6-4) at Rochester Adams (9-1)

Region 3

Saline (8-2) at Belleville (10-0)

Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) at Northville (8-2)

Region 4

Detroit Cass Tech (7-3) at Southfield Arts & Technology (8-2)

Romeo (8-2) at Macomb Dakota (10-0)

Division 2

Region 1

Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0)

Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3)

Region 2

Waterford Mott (8-2) at Midland (9-1)

South Lyon at Dexter (10-0)

Region 3

Temperance Bedford (8-2) at Livonia Franklin (9-1)

Birmingham Groves (7-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (8-2)

Region 4

Warren De La Salle (9-1) at Roseville (8-2)

St. Clair Shores Lakeview (7-3) at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (6-4)

Division 3

Region 1

DeWitt (7-3) at Mount Pleasant (9-1)

Linden (6-4) at Fenton (8-2)

Region 2

Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2)

Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1)

Region 3

Jackson (6-4) at Mason (10-0)

Trenton (9-1) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-1)

Region 4

Birmingham Brother Rice (4-5) at Walled Lake Western

Allen Park (6-4) at Detroit King (6-3)

Division 4

Region 1

Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0)

Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-4) at Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0)

Region 2

Niles (6-4) at Edwardsburg (9-1)

Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1)

Region 3

Freeland (8-2) at Goodrich (9-1)

Orchard Lake St Mary's (4-5) at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-2)

Region 4

Tecumseh (10-0) at Riverview (10-0)

Livonia Clarenceville (6-4) at Dearborn Divine Child

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsford (7-3) at Gladwin (10-0)

Belding (9-1) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-1)

Region 2

Berrien Springs (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

Corunna (8-2) at Portland (9-1)

Region 3

Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (10-0)

Flint Hamady (9-1) at Marine City (8-2)

Region 4

Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Flat Rock (7-3)

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-3) at Detroit Country Day (6-3)

Division 6

Region 1

Menominee (6-4) at Negaunee (10-0)

Manistee (7-3) at Gladstone (8-2)

Region 2

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1)

Standish-Sterling (8-1) at Millington (9-1)

Region 3

Constantine (9-1) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-1)

Lansing Catholic (5-5) at Ovid-Elsie (8-2)

Region 4

Ecorse (9-1) at Clinton (10-0)

Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (10-0)

Division 7

Region 1

Benzie Central (4-6) at Traverse City St. Francis (10-0)

Ravenna (7-3) at Ithaca (9-1)

Region 2

Pewamo-Westphalia (6-4) at New Lothrop (8-2)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-1) at Montrose (7-3)

Region 3

Schoolcraft (7-3) at Lawton (8-2)

Hudson (9-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-3)

Region 4

Manchester (6-4) at Napoleon (10-0)

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-5) at Detroit Central (10-0)

Division 8

Region 1

Bark River-Harris (8-2) at Iron Mountain (9-1)

East Jordan (6-4) at Evart (9-1)

Region 2

Fowler (9-1) at Beal City (10-0)

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (9-1) at Ubly (10-0)

Region 3

White Pigeon (7-3) at Reading (8-2)

Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-3) at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-0)

Region 4

Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-3) at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (8-2)

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (5-5) at Detroit Community (6-4)